Seven-Seater 2019 BMW X7 SUV Launched In India At Rs. 98.90 Lakh

2019 BMW X7 is offered in two variant and comes with an imposing exterior and an interior brimmed with high-tech features

The X7 has received mixed receptions for its looks ever since it went on sale in the international markets. However, there is no denying the fact that it is the flagship SUV within the German brand’s portfolio and comes loaded with high-tech features compared to its smaller siblings on sale.

The 2019 BMW X7 is priced at Rs. 98.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the xDrive 40i and the xDrive 30d DPE Signature. Both models sit on the CLAR platform offering a wide range of segment-first and security-based features. The all-new X7 rivals against Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Range Rover and Lexus LX among others.

The first proper seven-seater SUV from the Bavarian brand is brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built Up) channel from the United States and assembled locally in its Chennai plant. On the outside, the massive proportions of the X7 are underlined by the large kidney grille and other styling elements are crafted exquisitely.

The seven-seater SUV aims to offer practicality to the highest level by offering ample interior space to the family-oriented buyers. The cabin shares its basic design and layout with the facelifted 7-Series and is focussed towards the driver. It gets a 12.3-inch dual screens for infotainment and instrumentation while the iDrive system is of the latest iteration.

Other main features provided are 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, wireless charging, gesture controls, leather seat upholstery, etc. The 2019 BMW X7 xDrive 40i uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine producing 335 bhp and 450 Nm. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds.

The 2019 BMW X7 xDrive 30d develops 256 PS and 620 Nm from a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder diesel unit, and it can do zero to 100 kmph in just 7 seconds. The powertrains get eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission transferring power to all the wheels.

The reason for the same pricing for the xDrive 40i and the xDrive 30d DPE Signature is that the latter is locally manufactured in India while the former is brought in via CBU route. The xDrive30d variant is present in the novel Design Pure Excellence variant which with glossy chrome finish inside and out.

