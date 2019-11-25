Seven-Seat Tata Harrier (Buzzard) Spotted Testing Again In India

The seven-seater Tata Harrier is expected to make domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in February

Tata Motors is planning a host of new launches for 2020 to revive its sales fortunes as the auto industry has been hit badly by the sales slowdown. The Altroz is the key launch, as it will sit in a volume segment rivalling Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 while the H2X based production model is also in the horizon.

Besides the debut of the production-spec Altroz that has been teased big time in the last few days ahead of January 2020 launch, the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon are also being tested. The first product based on the Ziptronic technology, which will underpin the new-generation EVs, is the electric version of the Nexon bound for the final quarter of this fiscal.

Most of these forthcoming vehicles have the potential to make global premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. They could be accompanied by the seven-seater derivative of the Harrier. It has also been spotted a number of times in the last several months and the new set of spy images shot in Tamil Nadu shows what we already know so far.

The three-row Harrier greeted the public at 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March under the Buzzard name. The production version could also be christened the same. The exterior is largely identical to the Harrier except for the longer rear overhang, a notable bulge above the quarter glass at the rear for the final row and taller roofline.

It may also get updated LED tail lamps and tailgate along with roof spoiler. As for the interior, the Buzzard will look similar to the Harrier and it will comprise of features such as an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, coloured MID, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and so on.

As for the performance, the 2.0-litre FCA-sourced four-cylinder diesel engine will continue to produce 170 PS and 350 Nm. The more powerful motor is currently mated to a six-speed manual transmission in Harrier while a six-speed torque converter AT sourced from Hyundai could be introduced in the Buzzard as an option.