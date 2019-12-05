Seven-Seat Jeep Compass Spotted Testing For The First Time

The three-row Jeep Compass codenamed Low-D will likely be introduced in India in 2021 and it will be priced higher than the regular model

Only a few days ago, FCA was spotted testing a brand new three-row SUV putting legitimacy into the speculations of the return of the Wagoneer range, which could be offered in a standard specification as well as a more upscale Grand Wagoneer variant rivalling the likes of Range Rover series.

An international website known as Auto Esporte has come up with another set of spy images that do not look like the spied Wagoneer. This is mainly due to the dark camouflage the prototype is wearing and it could be hiding a brand new body underneath judging by its unusually boxy appearance.

Currently, in its early stages of testing, the images fuel the rumours of the existence of the seven-seater Compass instead. The India-bound version of the seven-seat Compass is internally called the Low-D and is said to have plenty in common with its five-seater sibling.

In contrary, the spy shots taken in Brazil indicate that the seven-seater SUV will have a longer wheelbase compared to the regular Compass. The website further goes on to say that the seven-seat Jeep SUV will have a different steering gear and suspension altogether along with a modified platform.

The SUV will have the Small Wide architecture as the base, however, and is also used in models like the Renegade and Toro in global markets. The existing Compass’ length of 4.41 metres and the wheelbase of 2.63 metres will be stretched to accommodate the third row.

The wheelbase could be increased by up to 0.17 metre. It will be powered by a new 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder MultiAir 16V engine with electronically controlled value opening for preciseness and in Europe, it produces about 180 horsepower. It can be mated to either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed ZF auto transmission.

As for India, the 2.0-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol units will be updated to meet BSVI compliance in the Compass facelift. The 2020 Jeep Compass will have exterior and interior updated alongside added equipment to take the fight to the latest rivals. The launch of the seven-seater Low-D will follow the Compass facelift sometime in 2021.