Seven Upcoming 7-Seater Cars Launching This Year In India [Confirmed List]

By the end of this year, at least seven 7-seaters MPV/SUV will be launched in India from Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 45 lakh price segment

While the last year has been dull for most carmakers, there has been no stopping them from launching new cars in India. In recent time, the demand for seven-seater cars has increased from entry-level to premium segment. Keeping this in mind, several manufacturers have planned a slew of seven-seater cars for our market. Here is our detailed list of upcoming seven 7-seater cars in India –

1. Tata Gravitas

The first place in our list goes to Tata Gravitas, which is nothing but a seven-seater version of the Harrier SUV. The upcoming SUV, which will become the flagship model to bear a Tata badge, has made its India debut at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo and will launch in the mid of this year.

Gravitas will be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that will be BSVI-compliant and will offer a maximum power of 170 PS. The same engine recently makes it to the Harrier. The Gravitas will also get the Hyundai-sourced 6-speed automatic transmission same as the updated Harrier.

2. MG Gloster (Fortuner Rival)

While MG Motor has been laughing its way to the bank due to the success of the Hector SUV, it isn’t going to rest on its laurels. The company is about to launch another SUV, after launching the MG eZS, that will have seven seats to offer. The SUV headed our way is a rebadged version of the Maxus D90.

For the uninitiated, Maxus is a company owned by SAIC, which is MG’s parent company. The D90 based premium 7 seater SUV badged as ‘Gloster’ makes its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo early this year. This SUV will rival the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour SUVs in India.

3. MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector has been no less than a blockbuster, with the demand being far higher than the supply. Recently, the company has launched the electric version of ZS compact SUV and apart from the Gloster, the company is also planning to launch a new version of the Hector that will offer 7 seats and will be badged as ‘Hector Plus’. Given the large dimensions of the Hector, accommodating another row of seats shouldn’t be an issue for the company. In fact, the Hector is already being sold with a 7-seat option in China, albeit as Wuling Almaz.

Powering the 7-seater MG Hector will be the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder FCA-sourced diesel engine that powers the current model. In its current state, it offers a maximum power of 170 PS and a peak torque of 350 Nm.

It comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Like the 5-seater version, the 7-seater MG Hector will come loaded with features such as an embedded SIM that provides internet connectivity and allows access to TomTom navigation and Gaana application.

4. 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift

While the Mahindra TUV300 Plus isn’t very old in the market, it will soon receive a facelift that will make it more appealing and also help it meet the upcoming regulations. The new model will be equipped with a higher number of standard safety features and will also have a BSVI-compliant diesel engine.

5. Toyota-badged Ertiga MPV

The Toyota Glanza, which is nothing but a rebadged Baleno, has been pretty successful with establishing itself well in the market. The next badge-engineered product to come from the Toyota-Suzuki alliance will be a Toyota-badged Vitara brezza that could be badged as Urban Crusier and it will be followed by rebadged Ertiga, which will likely come with a reworked grille and new interior upholstery.

Toyota-badged version will be available only with the 1.5-litre petrol motor. This engine will be available with two transmission choices- a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. Also, the motor likely work in tandem with Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech.

6. Tata Hexa Safari Edition

With the launch of the Harrier and the Hexa’s depleting sales, it was expected that Tata Motors would axe the aging Hexa soon. However, the carmaker proved everyone wrong by showcasing the Hexa Safari Edition at the 2020 Auto Expo, which brought along a few cosmetic changes as well as BS6-compliance.

Its 2.2-litre Varicor 400 engine will now make 156 PS power and a massive 400 Nm peak torque. Transmission options will likely include a 6-speed MT and an automatic gearbox. The higher-end trims will also be offered with a 4×4 configuration. Features on offer will include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, up to 10-speaker music system, cruise control, and a rear parking camera as well.

7. Toyota Fortuner Facelift

Toyota is all set to introduce a mid-life facelift for the current-gen Fortuner later this year, and the updated SUV has already been spied on the test. As compared to the outgoing model, the 2020 Fortuner will feature a few cosmetic changes which will put it in line with other Toyota’s global design language.

The Fortuner facelift will likely get the same BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol (166 PS/245 Nm) and 2.8-litre diesel (177 PS/420 Nm – Manual/450 Nm Auto) drivetrains, that are offered with the current pre-facelift model. Upon launch, the full-size SUV will continue to rival the likes of Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X and the Mahindra Alturas G4 in the country.