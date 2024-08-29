September Is Packed With New Car Launches – 5 SUVs Confirmed

Here we have detailed the 5 new SUVs set to launch in India in the month of September 2024 from brands like Hyundai, Tata, MG and Mercedes

In the month of September 2024, the domestic auto market will witness the arrival of five new SUVs/crossovers from car producers such as Hyundai, Tata, MG and Mercedes. Here we have explained about them:

1. Tata Curvv ICE:

The Tata Curvv ICE’s prices will be revealed on September 2, and it will be available with a 1.2L GDI turbo petrol, a 1.5L diesel engine, and a 1.2L Revotron petrol engine, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The Curvv will come with the same features as its EV variant and it will likely carry a starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will feature the same SUV coupe design as its EV counterpart but the front fascia will be noticeably different. The equipment list comprises gesture controlled powered tailgate, front ventilated seats, a powered driver seat, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument console, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags as standard and much more.

Also Read: 8 All-New Cars Launching Before This Diwali – Maruti To Mahindra

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

On September 9, Hyundai will reveal the prices of the facelifted Alcazar in India. The brand has already showcased its cabin, exterior, colours, and variant-specific engine and transmission options. Visually, it is heavily inspired by the latest Creta and will boast a host of new equipment and technologies including Level 2 ADAS.

3. MG Windsor EV:

The MG Windsor EV, derived from the Wuling Cloud EV, will be introduced on September 11 and is more of a crossover than an SUV. This midsize electric model will blend the characteristics of an SUV and a sedan to provide a spacious and practical interior along with high ground clearance. It will feature a panoramic glass roof, 135-degree reclinable rear seats, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a digital cluster, and plenty more. It is expected to be offered in two battery packs with a driving range of up to 500 km.

Also Read: 3 New Tata Cars Spied On Test – Nexon CNG, Curvv, Harrier EV

4. Tata Nexon CNG:

In the coming weeks, Tata is expected to launch the production-spec CNG variant of the Nexon, featuring twin-cylinder technology. This design will allow for usable boot space and make the Nexon the first turbo CNG car in India upon its arrival. It was previewed via concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 earlier this year.

5. Mercedes Maybach EQS 680:

Launching on September 5, the Mercedes Maybach EQS will feature twin e-motors delivering 658 hp and 950 Nm. Paired with a 108.4 kWh battery pack, it offers a driving range exceeding 600 km. It is one of the key launches for the German luxury brand this year in India.