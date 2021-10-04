September 2021 Car Sales – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, MG, Mahindra, Kia

Maruti Suzuki recorded 63,111 units in September 2021 as against 1,47,912 units during the same period in 2020 with 57.3 per cent YoY de-growth

The Indian passenger vehicle industry posted 36.6 per cent negative sales growth in the month of September 2021 as 1,85,636 units were sold against 2,92,858 units during the same period last year. The MoM de-growth stood at 28.5 per cent as 2,59,555 units were registered during the previous month of August 2021.

Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the way ahead of Hyundai and Tata. Except for a handful of manufacturers like Tata, Toyota and Skoda in the top ten, all other companies recorded negative YoY volume growth. The Indo-Japanese brand posted 63,111 units as against 1,47,912 units during the same period in 2020 with 57.3 per cent YoY de-growth (highest of them all).

Hyundai recorded 33,087 unit sales in the month of September 2021 as against 50,313 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a 34.2 per cent sales fall. Tata Motors impressed once again as it closes the gap to Hyundai even further with 25,729 units against 21,200 units in September 2020 with a 21.4 per cent increase in volumes.

Car Brands (YoY) Sales In September 2021 Sales In September 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki (-57.3%) 63,111 1,47,912 2. Hyundai (-34.2%) 33,087 50,313 3. Tata (21.4%) 25,729 21,200 4. Kia (-22.7%) 14,441 18,676 5. Mahindra (-12.3%) 12,863 14,663 6. Toyota (14.4%) 9,284 8,116 7. Renault (-16.8%) 7,326 8,805 8. Honda (-33.7%) 6,765 10,199 9. MG (27.7%) 3,241 2,537 10. Skoda (130.7%) 3,027 1,312 11. Nissan (261%) 2,816 780 12. Volkswagen (26.5%) 2,563 2,026 13. FCA (136.6%) 1,311 554 14. Citroen 72 –

The homegrown manufacturer is gearing up to launch the Punch micro SUV next and it could help in garnering high volume sales in the affordable space. Kia was the fourth most sold carmaker in the country last month as 14,441 units were sold against 18,676 units with 22.7 per cent negative sales growth as it narrowly edged Mahindra.

Mahindra & Mahindra finished in the fifth position with 12,863 units as against 14,663 units during the same period in 2020 with a 12.3 per cent drop in volumes. Toyota managed to record a total of 9,284 units as against 8,116 units with a 14.4 per cent sales increase. The Japanese company officially announced the discontinuation of Yaris recently.

It is expected to bring in the Belta next, the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Renault finished in seventh ahead of Honda, MG and Skoda. The arrival of Astor could help in MG climbing up the order in the coming months while Kiger and Magnite continue to deliver decent volumes for Renault and Nissan respectively. VW sat thirteenth ahead of FCA and Citroen and the newly launched Taigun could aid in racking up more sales as well.