September 2019 Auto Sales: How Did the New Entrant SUVs Perform?

While the Kia Seltos outsold Hyundai’s popular Creta SUV, sales of the MG Hector grew 22 per cent to outsell the Tata Harrier

New entrants in the Indian auto industry are continuing to be unaffected with the imminent slowdown in sales witnessed by the other manufacturers. Kia and MG Motor which opened their operation this year with their offerings in the SUV segment outsold previous dominant cars such as the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta.

However, it is not just the new brands that have introduced brand new products in the domestic market. Hyundai launched the Venue after Mahindra launched the XUV300 and Nissan launched the Kicks. While Renault struggled with the sales since the launch of the car, Mahindra and Hyundai sent ripples throughout the market after its offerings managed to secure a position in the Top 5 sold cars in the segment.

After taking the lead position in the compact SUV segment in August, the Hyundai Venue lost a position and ranked second in September after selling 7,942 models in September. In August, the company sold 9,342 reflecting a month-on-month decline of 14 per cent.

In August, Mahindra sold 2,532 units of the XUV300 putting it on the fourth position above the Tata Nexon and Honda WR-V. However, in September, the SUV lost a position after the 2,492 models sold were overtaken by Tata which sold 2,842 units of the Nexon.

Model No Of Units Sold Hyundai Venue 7,942 Kia Seltos 7,754 Mahindra XUV 300 2,532 MG Hector 2,608 Tata Harrier 941

With regards to the mid-SUV segment, Kia stirred up a storm after it outsold the Hyundai Creta with 7,754 units last month. Creta, on the other hand, saw a sale of 6,641 models in the same month. The SUV managed to rank second in the market when sales of compact-, mid- and the premium SUV are combined.

Similarly, continuing to eat into the sales of Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass, MG sold 2,608 units of the Hector SUV. This reflected a month-on-year growth of 22 percent over the 2,018 units that were sold in August.

Up until the launch of Hector, Tata enjoyed the top position in the premium SUV space. In September, the company managed to sell 941 units of the harrier models of the car as against the 635 units it did in August. This portrayed a month-on-month growth of 32 per cent.