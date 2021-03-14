Segment-Wise Feb 2021 Car Sales Analysis – Hatch, SUV, Sedan

Compact and mid-size SUV segments registered massive growth in sales last month, while luxury and premium sedan segments became the least-popular segments

The Indian automobile market has drastically grown in the past few years, with almost all manufacturers introducing a range of new products and exploring different segments. Almost all segments in the country have recorded a positive YoY growth in February 2021, as compared to the same month last year.

That said, a few of them also recorded degrowth in sales. The compact hatchback segment retained its position as the best-selling car segment in the country last month, proving how important hatchbacks are in the Indian market. Hatchbacks are affordable, compact and have relatively lower maintenance costs.

A total of 67,879 compact hatchbacks were sold in February 2021, 3 per cent more than 65,657 units sold in the same month last year. This segment consists of cars like Maruti Suzuki Swift, Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis, Hyundai Grand i10, Santro, Tata Tiago, Ford Figo and even Datsun Go.

The Compact SUV segment recorded one of the highest YoY growth in sales, and emerged as the second best-selling car segment in the country in February 2021 with 54,850 units sold. This segment currently consists of a total of 10 offerings, namely Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Honda WR-V.

Take a look at the segment-wise car sales in February 2021 in the table given below –

Segment Feb 2021 Feb 2020 1. Compact Hatchback 67,879 (+3%) 65,657 2. Compact SUV 54,850 (+95%) 28,169 3. Premium Hatchback 42,724 (+33%) 32,015 4. Mid-size SUV 36,917 (+83%) 20,197 5. Entry-level Hatchback 28,775 (-11%) 32,199 6. MPV 27,834 (-14%) 32,261 7. Compact Sedan 23,478 (+18%) 19,831 8. Vans 11,891 (+6%) 11,227 9. Executive Sedan 7,538 (+30%) 5,787 10. Premium SUV 3,569 (+53%) 2,331 11. Lifestyle Off-roader 2,842 (+3,960%) 70 12. Luxury Sedan 250 (-6%) 266 13. Premium Sedan 42 (-91%) 446

Premium hatchbacks came third in terms of volume, with 42,724 combined units sold of cars like Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Ford Freestlye and Honda Jazz. The mid-size SUV segment recorded a positive growth of 83 per cent last month, and finished fourth with 36,917 units sold.

The mid-size SUV segment is currently the largest segment in India, with a total of 15 offerings, including the best-selling Hyundai Creta, its cousin Kia Seltos, MG Hector & Hector Plus, Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Tata Harrier & its three-row version Safari, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona and the recently re-launced Volkswagen T-Roc.

The entry-level hatchback (-11 per cent) as well as the MPV (-14 per cent) segments both registered a decline in sales last month, and finished the month with 28,775 and 27,834 units to their names respectively. The former consists of cars like Maruti Alto, S-Presso, Renault Kwid and Datsun Redi-GO, while the latter includes Maruti Ertiga & XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra Bolero, Renault Triber, Kia Carnival, Mahindra Marazzo, Datsun GO+ and Toyota Vellfire.

The B- and C-segment sedan segments recorded a year-on-year growth in sales by 18 and 30 per cent respectively. But while 23,478 units of the former were sold last month, the latter registered a sale of 7,538 cars only. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the best-selling B-segment sedan last month with a sale of 11,901 units, while Honda City led the executive sedan sales with 2,524 units sold.

Premium SUVs also recorded a growth in sales last month, with 3,569 units sold, 53 per cent more than the 2,331 units shipped in the same month last year. This segment currently includes the likes of Toyota Fortuner, the best-selling full-size premium SUV in the country, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

The Mahindra Thar is currently the only lifestyle off-roader currently sold in the Indian market, and thanks to the enormous demand of the new-gen model launched late last year, the lifestyle off-roader segment recorded the greatest YoY increase in sales, i.e. 3,960 per cent. Only 70 units of the Thar were sold in February 2020, as against the 2,842 units sold in February this year.

The luxury sedan segment now only consists of two offerings, namely Skoda Superb and Toyota Camry, 235 and 15 units of which were sold last month respectively. On the other hand, the premium sedan space is now left with only car, i.e. Hyundai Elantra, since the Octavia was not upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and the Honda Civic was discontinued due to the closure of Honda’s Greater Noida plant. The premium sedan segment recorded a YoY de-growth in sales by 91 per cent in February 2021.