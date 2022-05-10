Sedans With The Longest Waiting Period In India In May 2022

While sedans are not as popular as SUVs in India, a few popular ones have long waiting periods, as can be seen here

In the Indian car market, SUVs and MPVs have been gaining a lot of popularity, mostly at the expense of sedans. Even though the demand for sedans isn’t as high as other car genres, a few of them have quite long waiting periods, mainly due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. Here, we’ve listed the top five sedans that have the longest waiting periods this month.

The newly launched Honda City e:HEV has managed to generate a lot of buzz among people in India. It is the most fuel-efficient sedan in our market, and it also offers the best safety features in its segment. Currently, it commands a waiting period of up to six months.

Skoda Slavia was launched just a few months ago in the Indian market, and it has managed to generate a lot of interest among new buyers. The Skoda sedan has a waiting period of up to four months currently, depending on the variant chosen.

As for Tata Tigor, the waiting period ranges between a month to four months, for the petrol and CNG variants. For the electric version of this Tata sedan – Tigor EV – the waiting period is slightly shorter, reaching up to three months, depending on the trim level purchased.

Hyundai Aura has a waiting period of up to three months this month, for the petrol and diesel version. As for the CNG version of the little Hyundai sedan, the waiting period is significantly higher, hovering around the six-month mark.

Model Waiting period Honda City e:HEV Up to 6 months Skoda Slavia Up to 4 months Tata Tigor Up to 4 months (up to 3 months for Tigor EV) Hyundai Aura Up to 3 months (up to 6 months for CNG variants) Maruti Dzire Up to 3 months (up to 6 months for CNG variants)

For Maruti Suzuki Dzire, new buyers have to wait anywhere between two weeks and three months to take delivery after booking one, depending on the chosen variant (for the petrol version). However, the CNG version of Dzire has a much longer waiting period, stretching up to six months.