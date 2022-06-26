Sedans With Highest Waiting Period [June 2022] – City e:HEV To Tigor

Check out our list of the top five sedans currently sold in the Indian car market, which have the highest waiting period among their peers

In the Indian car market, sedans have lost a major chunk of their share to other car body styles. However, there are plenty of people who prefer sedans due to their sporty and sophisticated design. A few popular sedans in India currently have long waiting periods, and here, we’ve listed the top ones.

Honda City is one of the most popular sedans in the Indian market. The manufacturer recently introduced its hybrid version here – named ‘City e:HEV’ – which is the first mass-market hybrid car in India. Honda City e:HEV currently has an official waiting period of up to six months!

Hyundai Aura also has an extremely long waiting period, reaching up to six months for the CNG variants. The petrol variants of the little Hyundai sedan have a relatively shorter wait till delivery, reaching up to three months for select variants. The diesel variants of Aura were discontinued in the Indian market a while back.

Maruti Dzire is one of the highest-selling vehicles in the domestic market, and the strong demand for it has pushed its waiting period high. For Dzire’s petrol variants, new buyers could have to wait up to three months to take delivery of the petrol version, while for the diesel version, the wait time stretches up to six months.

As for Tata Tigor, it also demands a fairly long wait for new buyers. The petrol version of the Tata sedan has a waiting period of up to four months, while for the CNG variants, the wait till delivery reaches up to three months.

Skoda Slavia was launched in India earlier this year, and it has already managed to garner decent sales success. The 1.0L turbo-petrol variants of the sedan have an official waiting period of around two months. The 1.5L turbo-petrol variants demand a wait time of up to four months, although the manufacturer is working to reduce that soon.