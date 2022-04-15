Sedans With Highest Waiting Period [April 2022]- Tigor, Slavia & More

Many cars in India currently have an extremely high period, and here, we’ve listed the top five sedans with the highest waiting periods

The demand for new cars is fairly strong in India, despite all the ups and downs we’ve seen in our car market in the past few years. Automakers have been trying hard to keep the demand satiated, but production constraints (like semiconductor chip shortage) have been playing spoilsport, causing the waiting period for many cars to rise high. Here, we’ve listed the top five sedans in India with the highest wait till delivery.

Tata Motors’ sole sedan offering in the Indian market – Tigor – is available with multiple powertrain options. The official waiting period for its petrol version is around two to three months, while for the CNG variants, the same ranges from three to four months (except for XE i-CNG variant, which has a wait time of up to ten months).

The electric version of Tigor – Tigor EV – has a waiting period of up to two months, which is quite low, relatively speaking! Skoda Slavia, which was launched in India just a little while ago, currently has a waiting period of up to four months, depending on the selected variant. Maruti Dzire is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market, and due to the high demand, its waiting period is fairly long these days. For the petrol version, new buyers have to wait up to three months, while for the S-CNG version, the wait stretches up to six months.

Hyundai Aura demands a wait of up to three months for the petrol and diesel versions. Its CNG version has a significantly higher waiting period, reaching up to five months. As for Aura’s elder sibling, Hyundai Verna, it has a waiting period of up to two months currently.

Model Waiting Period Tata Tigor Up to 4 months for ICE, up to 2 months for EV (up to 10 months for XE i-CNG variant) Skoda Slavia Up to 4 months Maruti Dzire Up to 3 months (up to 6 months) Hyundai Aura Up to 3 months (up to 5 months) Hyundai Verna Up to 2 months

In the Indian car market, the market share of sedans has been shrinking in recent years, mostly due to the rise in the popularity of SUVs. Buyers are migrating towards compact and midsize SUVs, however, carmakers like Skoda, Volkswagen, Honda, etc., believe that sedans can still bring in a lot of sales if exciting products exist in this space.