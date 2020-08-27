Sedans With Highest Discounts This Month (August 2020) – Top 5

Check out our list of the top five sedans with the heaviest discounts in the Indian market during August 2020

Although the Indian car market is slowly gravitating towards crossover SUVs, sedans still enjoy a decent popularity in our country. That said, the market is currently going through a rough slowdown, and carmakers are offering plenty of discounts on their vehicles in order to increase footfall in their dealerships.

From subcompact models like Maruti Dzire to premium executive ones like Honda Civic, here are the top five sedans in the Indian market that are being offered with the best discounts in August 2020.

1. Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is currently being offered with a massive discount of Rs. 1 lakh on the petrol models. For the diesel models, the cash discount is even higher, at Rs. 2.5 lakh!

Apart from that, Honda is offering a Rs. 6,000 loyalty bonus, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000. There is no exchange bonus on the Civic, but considering all the other benefits, there isn’t any room for complaints, is there?

2. Honda City (previous-generation)

With the introduction of the new-gen Honda city, it’s no surprise that there are significant discounts available on the last-generation model. The ‘SV’ and ‘V’ trims on the manual transmission variants get a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, while the ‘V CVT’ variant has a cash discount worth Rs. 31,000. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 on these trims (SV MT, V MT, V CVT).

3. Volkswagen Vento

Volkswagen is offering plenty of impressive discounts on the different trims of the Vento. The ‘Highline Plus’ trim has a cash discount of Rs. 1 lakh, while the ‘Comfortline’ trim is available with a cash discount worth Rs. 1.6 lakh. The ‘Highline’ trim is available at a special price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). There is also a exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000.

4. Toyota Yaris

Toyota’s most affordable sedan for the Indian market, the Yaris, is available with a cash discount worth Rs. 20,000. There is also a Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus available on it, along with a corporate bonus of up to Rs. 20,000. Thus, the total benefits being offered on the Toyota Yaris equal Rs. 60,000.

5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Dzire had received a facelift earlier this year, and this updated model is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. The company is also offering a cash discount worth Rs. 25,000 on the pre-facelift Dzire models. Other than that, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.