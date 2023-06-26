Second-Gen Toyota C-HR Debuts With New Design & 223 HP PHEV Trim

The new-generation Toyota C-HR comes with a heavily revised exterior and an updated interior; uses two hybrid engines

At the end of last year, Toyota unveiled the new-gen C-HR through the Prologue concept and following the teaser a couple of weeks ago, the all-new crossover has come to light. It is an evolution of the old model without sacrificing its distinctive looks as a host of updates have been made inside and out to bring a more modern vibe.

The 2023 Toyota C-HR has seen improvements all around. For instance, the body profile is more aerodynamic courtesy of the smooth-flowing design at the front and the rear. It comprises sharp LED headlamps positioned in an unusually tall manner with Boomerang-shaped LED DRLs placed atop, a more muscular bonnet, a busy bumper surrounded by a piano black panel and a large air intake.

Other exterior highlights are dual-tone shades, more prominent wheel arches, blackened pillars, V-shaped alloy wheels, sculpted tailgate with wraparound connected LED tail lamps, double bubble spoiler, shark fin antenna, sloping roofline, raked front windshield, peculiar Y-shaped pattern on the sides, neatly integrated smart door handles, and revised rear bumper with metallic trim.

It measures a length of 4,360 mm, a width of 1,830 mm and a height of 1,564 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,640 mm. The interior has also been revised with the inclusion of a number of new features. It comes with a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument console, a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, HUD, JBL audio, multi-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a simplistic dashboard, a three-spoke steering wheel, etc.

The pictures you see here are of the 2023 Toyota C-HR GR Sport Premiere Edition and it gets contrast red accents and GR branding inside the cabin as well. In Europe, the crossover will be available with either a 1.8L or a 2.0L PHEV. The former produces 140 hp and the latter makes 198 hp and 223 hp with plug-in hybrid variant.

The PHEV is the quickest of the lot to reach 100 kmph from zero as it does it in 7.4 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 180 kmph. On electric-only power, it is capable of covering a distance of 66 km.