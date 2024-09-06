Sales Analysis Of Recently Launched New Cars In India

From Maruti Swift and Mahindra XUV 3XO to the newly launched Tata Curvv, we explore how each model fared in the competitive Indian car market

The Indian automotive industry saw significant activity in recent months with several new car launches making waves across various segments. From hatchbacks to SUVs, the newly introduced models captured the attention of consumers, each offering something unique in terms of design, technology, and performance.

In this article, we analyze the sales performance of key models, including the popular Maruti Swift, the innovative Tata Curvv and Curvv EV, Citroën Basalt, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. These vehicles have generated varied responses in the market, with sales figures reflecting their appeal and positioning within their respective segments.

1. Maruti Swift: Leading the Pack with 12,844 Units Sold

The 2024 Maruti Swift dominated the sales charts in August 2024 with a remarkable 12,844 units sold. The Swift continues to be one of the best-selling hatchbacks in India, now in its fourth generation. It is powered by a new 1.2L Z12E petrol engine, which delivers a claimed mileage of up to 25.75 kmpl for the AMT variant.

Priced between Rs. 6.49 lakh and Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom), the Swift has remained a popular choice for budget-conscious buyers, combining stylish design, fuel efficiency, and Maruti Suzuki’s renowned reliability. The upgraded engine and improved fuel economy have further strengthened its appeal. Maruti’s focus on providing value-for-money options for the mass market ensures that Swift remains a household name.

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO: Impressive Sales with 9,000 Units Sold

Mahindra’s latest offering, the XUV 3XO, sold 9,000 units in August 2024. Positioned as an upgraded version of the XUV 300, the XUV 3XO offers a comprehensive range of features, from a two-zone climate control system to 35 standard safety features, making it an appealing choice for SUV buyers.

The XUV 3XO is available with three engine options: a 1.2L petrol, 1.2L Di petrol, and 1.5L diesel, catering to a diverse consumer base. With pricing starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh, Mahindra’s strategy of combining safety, comfort, and advanced features has clearly resonated with buyers, helping the brand secure a strong position in the competitive SUV market.

Model August 2024 Sales 1. Maruti Swift 12,844 2. Mahindra XUV 3XO 9,000 3. Tata Curvv 3,455 4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 3,213 5. Citroen Basalt 579

3. Tata Curvv and Curvv EV: A Solid Start with 3,455 Units Sold

Tata Motors’ much-anticipated Curvv series, including the ICE and EV variants, saw a respectable 3,455 units sold in its first full month on the market. After several concept displays, the production version of the Tata Curvv ICE was launched with a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Its sleek SUV coupé design, sharp roofline, and premium features like a panoramic sunroof and a 9-speaker JBL audio system make it stand out in the midsize SUV segment.

The Tata Curvv EV, starting at Rs. 17.49 lakh, adds electric power to the mix, offering two battery pack options with a maximum range of up to 585 km. The EV’s impressive 167 hp powertrain and brisk 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.6 seconds make it an appealing choice for environmentally conscious buyers who don’t want to compromise on performance. With the growing demand for electric vehicles in India, the Curvv EV is well-positioned for future success.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: A Strong Entry with 3,213 Units Sold

Toyota’s latest compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, sold 3,213 units in August 2024, marking a solid entry into the Indian market. Positioned above the Glanza and below the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the Taisor is a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, offering two engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol.

With prices ranging from Rs. 7.73 lakh to Rs. 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom), the Urban Cruiser Taisor offers a well-rounded package of performance, design, and affordability. Toyota’s focus on reliability and its growing collaboration with Maruti Suzuki have helped the brand strengthen its presence in the compact SUV segment.

5. Citroen Basalt: A Niche Offering with 579 Units Sold

The Citroen Basalt, which sold 579 units in August 2024, is a niche offering in the subcompact SUV space. With its distinctive design and quirky appeal, the Basalt has managed to attract a smaller but loyal customer base.

Available in multiple colour options and equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, the Citroen Basalt focuses on practicality and style. Though its sales numbers are relatively low, the Basalt offers a unique alternative to the more mainstream offerings in the Indian market.