Sales Analysis Of Recently Launched Cars In April 2022 In India

The recently-launched Maruti Ertiga facelift was the second-highest selling car in India last month, which is an impressive feat

The Indian automobile industry is still on the road to recovery, and it seems like normalcy has almost returned. Manufacturers are trying to reinvigorate consumer interest in new vehicles, and in recent times, plenty of new cars were launched in the Indian market. Here, we take a look at the sales performance of recently launched cars in India, not counting luxury models.

First on the list is the facelifted Maruti Ertiga, which managed to achieve a sales figure of 14,889 units last month. This is an impressive Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 72.25 per cent, with a total of 8,644 units of the pre-facelift model sold back in April 2021.

The newly updated Maruti Baleno, on the other hand, registered a 33.24 per cent YoY decline in sales. The new model touched a sales figure of 10,938 units in April 2022, against 16,384 units of the older model sold in April last year. Next in line is Tata Punch, of which 10,132 units were sold last month.

Kia Carens achieved a sales figure of 5,754 units in April 2022, which is pretty impressive. Following it is Mahindra XUV700, with 4,494 units sold during the same month. As for the Maruti XL6 facelift, it saw a YoY sales growth of 29.45 per cent – 4,366 units sold last month against 3,373 units sold in April 2021.

The updated Toyota Glanza saw a small growth in sales as well – 21.26 per cent – with 2,646 units sold in April 2022 and 2,182 units sold during the same month last year (of the older model). Next, we have VW Taigun, which achieved a sales figure of 2,631 units last month, followed by Skoda Slavia, of which 2,431 units were sold.

Model April 2022 sales April 2021 sales Maruti Ertiga (+72.25%) 14,889 8,644 Maruti Baleno (-33.24%) 10,938 16,384 Tata Punch 10,132 – Kia Carens 5,754 – Mahindra XUV700 4,494 – Maruti XL6 (+29.45%) 4,366 3,373 Toyota Glanza (+21.26%) 2,646 2,182 Volkswagen Taigun 2,631 – Skoda Slavia 2,431 – Toyota Hilux 308 – MG ZS EV (+46.15%) 228 156

In April 2022, Toyota dispatched 308 units of Hilux across India, which isn’t much, but for a niche product like this, these are decent numbers. Ending our list is MG ZS EV facelift, with a sales figure of 228 units. The numbers aren’t really high, but this is an impressive sales growth of 48.15 per cent on a YoY basis for the electric SUV.