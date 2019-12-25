Royal Enfield 650 Twins led the way in the premium motorcycle category ahead of others with more than 1,000 units

The premium motorcycle segment has been on the rise in recent years and manufacturers are exploring new segments as well as strengthening their presence in the existing ones to address the demands of the descending customers. Royal Enfield has really hit a jackpot with it despite losing out on volumes numbers in the 350 cc space.

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have been around for more than a year now and their sales numbers are nothing short of impressive. Despite having a slow start, the 650 Twins really caught on due to a number of reasons. Firstly, the highly aggressive pricing for the parallel-twin bikes compounded their no-frills attitude with ease.

Moreover, the powertrain, with slip-assist clutch and a six-speed transmission, has been well-received among performance craving as well as touring enthusiasts. In November 2019, the 650 duo recorded a total of 1,027 units and the tally put them way ahead of competitors such as Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Street Rod.

Sales Analysis Of 500 To 800 CC Bikes November 2019 Sales 1. Royal Enfield 650 Twins 1,027 2. Harley Street 750 93 3. Harley Street Rod 31 4. Kawasaki ZX-6R 24 5. Kawasaki Ninja 650 16 6. Suzuki GSX S750 15 7. Triumph Street RS 13 8. Kawasaki Vulcan 10 9. Suzuki V-Storm 650 9 10. Kawasaki Versys 650 5 11. Kawasaki ZX650 3 12. Triumph Tiger 800 XRX 2

They ended up second and third with 93 and 31 units respectively last month. The famed American brand has devised a brand new strategy that aims at entering lower capacity segments aiming volume sales and expanding its reach into the developing countries. When it starts bearing fruit in the near future, we could see HD really turning the tables around.

The mighty Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R was launched at the beginning of this year priced at Rs. 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-capacity performance supersport with a screaming inline-four has seen consistent sales numbers over the months and 24 units were sold in the eleventh month of 2019.

It was followed in the fifth position by its Ninja 650 sibling. The Suzuki GSX-S750 has been regarded as a bang for buck motorcycle in its segment and 15 units were retailed last month. It finished ahead of Triumph Street Triple RS, Kawasaki Vulcan, Suzuki V-Strom 650 and Kawasaki Versys 650 advs.