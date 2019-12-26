Sales Analysis Of 300-350 Cc Bikes In November 2019

Royal Enfield’s Classic, Thunderbird and Bullet series topped the standings in this sales table in November 2019

Royal Enfield has been reaping benefits with the popularity of the Classic 350 for several years now but in 2019, the cruiser’s sales have taken a dip. Nevertheless, it continued to post volume figures way better than the near competition. When we compare the engine capacity, the rivalry comes from its own backyard.

The 346 cc single-cylinder engine also powers the Bullet and Thunderbird series and they are positioned at second and third places respectively. The Classic 350 garnered a total of 35,951 units in November 2019 as against 39,025 units during the same month last with Year-on-Year negative growth of 8 per cent.

The Bullet 350 and 500 cc motorcycles, on the other hand, recorded a total of 16,543 units last month while the Thunderbird range was responsible for selling 3,588 units. The next-generation versions of the trio are expected to grace the domestic market in late 2020 with several cosmetic and mechanical updates.

Sales Analysis Of 300 Cc Bikes November 2019 Sales 1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 35,951 2. Royal Enfield Bullet 16,543 3. Royal Enfield Thunderbird 3,588 4. TVS Apache RR310 112 5. Kawasaki Ninja 300 77 6. Yamaha R3 52 7. Honda CB 300R 18 8. Mahindra Mojo 1 9. BMW G310GS 0 10. BMW G310R 0 11. Kawasaki Versys 300 0

The 346 cc powertrain could be replaced by a more potent bigger capacity unit derived from the parallel-twin used in the 650 Twins reportedly. Consequently, the 499 cc engine will more likely be departed from the lineup towards the end of March 2020 ahead of the BSVI implementation.

Behind the top three, the TVS Apache RR310 sold 112 units last month and its BSVI compliant engine with aesthetic changes and revised instrumentation with TFT coloured screen will likely be launched in the coming weeks. Since subjected to high localisation, Kawasaki Ninja 300’s sales have improved leaps and bounds and last month 77 units were retailed.

Its chief competitor, the Yamaha YZF-R3 came in at sixth with a total of 52 units while Honda sold 18 units of the CB 300R in November 2019. The sales table does not comprise of KTM 390 range as we considered only the bikes between 300 and 350 cc. Mahindra managed to sell a single unit of Mojo last month while BMW Motorrad failed to even do so with its G310R and G310GS.