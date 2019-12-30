Sales Analysis Of 250 CC Bikes In November 2019 – Pulsar, Duke, Gixxer

Bajaj Pulsar 220 ended up topping the table with domestic sales of 5,645 units in November 2019 and it finished ahead of Duke 250 and Avenger 220

The quarter-litre motorcycle segment is increasingly getting crowded due to the positive spending capabilities of the buyers in the last few years. The brands have certainly capitalised on the rush and resultantly we have seen new launches come pouring in and here is the sales list of the bikes between 200 and 250 cc capacities.

The Pulsar 220 has lived up to the popular brand name and it has been available on sale for several years. Despite less in the way of updates, the aggressive price tag has caught the attention of the customers and consequently, it remained on top as 5,645 units were sold in November 2019 as against 6,933 units with 19 per cent YoY sales de-growth.

The Duke 250 is positioned between the bigger Duke 390 and Duke 200. It costs around Rs. 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the dual-channel ABS variant introduced earlier this year. The naked streetfighter garnered a total of 456 units last month and is powered by a 250 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 30 horsepower and 24 Nm of torque.

Sales Analysis Of 250 CC Bikes November 2019 Sales 1. Bajaj Pulsar 220 5,645 2. KTM Duke 250 456 3. Bajaj Avenger 220 802 4. Suzuki Gixxer 250 258 5. Yamaha FZ 25 168

It is mated to a six-speed transmission and gets a slipper clutch as standard. The third generation Avenger series has been around for nearly two years now and the 220 cc version is the pick of the lot. Last month, 802 units of the Avenger 220 were sold while its smaller sibling, the Avenger 180, catered to higher volumes at 3,374 units.

Suzuki made the long-awaited entrance into the 250 cc motorcycle space in April 2019 with the Gixxer 250 and SF 250. The Gixxer 250 is priced at Rs. 1.60 lakh and its faired sibling costs around Rs. 10,000 in addition (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both are powered by the 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled fuel-injected engine.

It generates 26.5 PS and 22.6 Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed transmission. The 250 duo registered a total of 258 units last month and finished ahead of the main rival Yamaha FZ25. The latter recorded a total of 168 units in November 2019.