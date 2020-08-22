Sachin Tendulkar Asks Fans To Help Find His First Car – A Maruti 800

Sachin Tendulkar, the former Indian cricketing legend, has always been in news for his immense passion for cars, and now he needs help finding a car that is very close to his heart

It is a very well-known fact that the former Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is a big auto enthusiast, and over time, his garage has packed a range of exotic cars like the Ferrari 360 Modena that was handed over to him by none other than Michael Schumacher, the ultra-rare Nissan GT-R Egoist, BMW i8 and many more.

Unfortunately, Tendulkar ended up selling the Ferrari 360 Modena as well as the Nissan GT-R, as well as a few other cars that he has owned, and now he is looking for one of his old cars. However, it’s not the Ferrari or the Nissan GT-R that he is reminiscing. Instead, the legendary cricketer is missing his first car, which was a red Maruti 800 (SS80).

In an episode of the international table tennis player Mudit Dani’s show ‘In the Sportlight’, Tendulkar revealed his desire to have his first car back for sentimental reasons. “My first car was a Maruti 800. Unfortunately, it is not with me right now. I would love to have it back again with me. So, people listening to me, feel free to contact and get in touch,” he said.

Apart from obvious reasons, Sachin has also always been in news for his passion for cars. He was also the first brand ambassador of BMW’s Indian subsidiary. In the same interview, Tendulkar also revealed that his passion for cars began at an early age from where he used to spot exotic cars with his brother for hours.

The cricketer revealed that there was a big open drive-in movie hall near his house, and people used to park their cars to watch movies there, seated in their cars itself. While the car owners were busy watching the movie, little Sachin along with his brother, kept himself busy watching their cars instead.

Sachin Tendulkar is also famously known as the God of cricket in India, thanks to all his outstanding sporting achievements accomplished in his international career spanning over two decades.