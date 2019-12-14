Rs. 4 Lakh Discount On Mahindra Alturas, Now 7 Lakh Cheaper Than Fortuner

Mahindra is offering lucrative discounts with the Alturas G4 this month as it is cheaper than the segment-leading Toyota Fortuner by up to Rs. 7 lakh

As it is the final month of the year, car manufacturers are offering huge discounts across their domestic portfolio as they are desperate to clear out the BSIV stocks ahead of the March 31, 2020 deadline. Mahindra & Mahindra is no different as it is selling its popular models with attractive benefits and discount deals.

The Utility Vehicle maker introduced the Alturas G4 in late 2018 and it competes against Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X, Skoda Kodiaq and Honda CR-V among others. The rebadged version of SsangYong Rexton G4 has not really caught on in gaining volumes amongst the Indian buyers despite being a capable full-size SUV with 4×4 capabilities.

The Alturas G4 is priced at Rs. 27.70 lakh for the two-wheel-drive automatic variant and it goes up to Rs. 30.70 lakh for the four-wheel-drive model (both prices, ex-showroom). In December 2019, the Alturas G4 is sold with up to Rs. 4 lakh benefits with a special package of AMC three years maintenance pack alongside insurance for the first year, extended warranty, and up to Rs. 1 lakh cash discount and Rs. 1 lakh in exchange bonus.

This is applicable for the 2WD variant. The 4WD version of the Mahindra Alturas G4 comes with up to Rs. 3 lakh benefits comprising of insurance for the first year, cash discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh, extended warranty and AMC maintenance scheme. Compared to the 4×4 variant of the automatic transmission equipped Toyota Fortuner in the high-end spec, the Alturas G4 is about Rs. 7 lakh cheaper.

Just as the Alturas G4, the Ford Endeavour is retailed in a limited number of variants. With the discount offer, the former now costs more than Rs. 8 lakh cheaper. The Alturas G4 derives power from a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine developing 178 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,600 rpm. It is mated to a standard seven-speed automatic torque converter sourced from Mercedes-Benz as standard and gets 4WD as an option.

Some of the key features in the Mahindra Alturas G4 are dual-tone Nappa leather interior, seven-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, three-zone automatic climate control, electronic parking brake, nine airbags, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered tailgate and so on.