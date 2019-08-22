Rs 3.5 Lakh Discount & 0% Finance On Toyota Yaris For TKM Employees

The low popularity of the Toyota Yaris has pushed its manufacturer to offer heavy discounts on its C2-segment model for the employees of its company

It has by now become very apparent that the Toyota Yaris, the company’s C2-segment contender to rival the likes of Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City, has failed to find enough traction in the market. In order to push the sales of its sub-Corolla model, the company has been offering attractive discounts to the customers.

Currently, you can buy the Toyota Yaris for a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 if you plan to sell your old car to the dealer. Moreover, if you go for the 2018 model, you can get benefit worth Rs 1.44 lakh, depending on the availability of stocks of the variant you want.

However, our point of interest here is the great discounts that the carmaker has been offering to its employees. Those who have been working with Toyota Kirloskar Motor can get a cash discount of Rs 2.5 lakh on MY 2019 stock. In fact, you can get a discount of Rs 3.5 lakh if you purchase a car from the MY 2018 inventory.

Moreover, the employees of Toyota Kirloskar Motor can benefit from some more offers on buying the slow-selling Toyota Yaris. They can get a loan of up to Rs 5 lakh at 0% interest rate for a period of 7 years. Also, in case the loan amount is more, they can avail finance from Toyota Finance Services at 9.05%. However, these schemes are only for the available stock and can differ from one location to another.

The Toyota Yaris has been available with a single engine option in the form of a 1.5-litre petrol mill that offers 108 PS and 140 Nm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a CVT. There are four trims on offer, including J, G, V and VX.

The Toyota Yaris has been on sale with some serious safety kit available across all trims. The car offers disc brakes on all four wheels, ABS with EBD, TPMS, ESP, Traction Control, Hill Hold Assist, Reverse Parking Sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorage.