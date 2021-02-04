Up To Rs 3.02 Lakh Discount On Tata Nexon & Tigor EV – Delhi Govt

Before the incentives, the Tata Nexon EV costs Rs 16,16,393 for the XM trim and Rs 17,58,946 for the XZ+ variants, on-road

The Government of NCT of Delhi announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy on August 7, 2020, with a vision to promote adoption of electric vehicles in the city and to make Delhi, the EV Capital of India. Now, Arvind Kejriwal, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi has announced ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to further promote electric vehicles in the country.

Under the campaign, Arvind Kejriwal has announced incentives for a range of electric vehicles in the country. One such vehicle is the Tata Nexon EV, the best-selling electric car in India. As of now, Tata offers the Nexon EV in three variants, XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux, priced at Rs 13.99 lakh, Rs 15.40 lakh and Rs 16.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively.

The on-road price of the Tata Nexon EV comes to Rs 16.16 lakh for the XM variant and Rs 17.59 lakh for the XZ+ variants; both of which are now offered with incentives in New Delhi. The Delhi government is offering a purchase incentive of Rs 1,50,000 on both the variants. In addition, buyers are exempted from paying the Road Tax, Registration Fee as well as Pollution for the car.

That being said, the road tax and registration fee exemptions add up to Rs 1,40,500 on the XM trim and Rs 1,49,900 on the XZ+ variant. In total, the Delhi government is now offering discounts of over Rs 3 lakh with the Tata Nexon EV. It should be noted that the incentive will be provided in your bank account. Along with Nexon, Delhi Govt also offering up to Rs. 2.86 Lakh incentives on Tigor EV.

CM Kejriwal has said that his government will only hire electric vehicles for various purposes in the next six weeks. The CM has asked delivery chains and big companies, resident welfare associations, market associations, malls and cinema halls to promote electric vehicles and set up charging stations at their premises.

“In ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign, awareness will be created about benefits of electric vehicles and how it can contribute to making Delhi clean and pollution-free. I appeal to people to take part in the campaign to promote replacement of polluting petrol and diesel vehicles with electric vehicles and make contribution towards a pollution-free Delhi,” he said.