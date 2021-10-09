Rs. 25,000 Loyalty Bonus On Buying Mahindra XUV700 – Details

Mahindra XUV700 uses a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol with manual and automatic transmission options; MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 are variant choices

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering the existing customers of Mahindra vehicles a total loyalty bonus of Rs. 25,000 on purchasing the newly launched XUV700. The midsize SUV available in five- and seven-seater configurations has caused quite a stir in the domestic market and already two batches of 25,000 units have been sold out in India.

The homegrown manufacturer commenced the bookings of the XUV700 at authorised dealerships and online on October 7, 2021, and within an hour, the first batch of Mahindra XUV700s was reserved carrying an introductory starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the MX petrol manual trim.

The prices were increased for the second batch which got sold out within two hours yesterday and bookings were paused for the next half an hour due to overwhelming demand and the prices hiked up to Rs. 50,000 across different variants. Mahindra also introduced two top-spec Luxury trims following the official announcement of prices a few days ago.

The Mahindra XUV700 is retailed across MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 trims and it derives power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbocharged diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit. The former produces a maximum power output of 185 PS and 420 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. When linked with a six-speed AT, the torque increases to 450 Nm.

In the base Mahindra XUV700 MX grade, the same oil-burner mill pumps out 155 PS and 360 Nm. The gasoline unit, on the other hand, makes 200 PS maximum power and 380 Nm across the range and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque-converter automatic. An all-wheel-drive system is offered in the top-spec variant.

The packed features list comprises a twin-screen layout (a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster), a set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery, smart door handles, LED headlights, LED sequential turn indicators, ADAS based active safety and driver assistive tech, panoramic sunroof, and so on.