Upto 1 Lakh Discount On Mahindra Cars This Festive Season – XUV500 To Marazzo

As the industry faces an imminent slowdown, manufacturers are banking heavily on the upcoming festive seasons to liven up the sales

As part of its 75th-year celebration and the upcoming festive season, Mahindra is offering benefits worth up to Rs 1 lakh on the XUV 500, Scorpio, TUV 300, Marazzo, and KUV 100 for the next two days until the end of this month. The company, similar to other manufacturers which have witnessed double-digit fall in sales since the past six months are banking heavily on the upcoming festive season to liven up the sales.

Since the company’s best-selling compact SUV XUV 300 was not shown in the advertorial, we are not sure if the model will be included in the sale. Buyers who are looking forward to availing the offer can contact the dealerships for further information.

Mahindra, however, is not the only company which has put out attractive offers to get more customers. In light of the festive seasons ahead, Tata Motors is offering discounts worth Rs 1.5 lakh on its range of models including Hexa, Nexon, Tiago, Tigor and Harrier.

Honda Cars India has put out offers worth Rs 4 lakh that included deals on extended warranty, insurance and accessories. The Honda CR-V has been subjected to a massive discount worth Rs 4 lakh. The BR-V, on the other hand, will be sold with benefits worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Similarly, the 10th gen Civic and City will be offered with benefits of Rs 80,000 and Rs 70,000 respectively.

Maruti Suzuki earlier this month announced discounts worth Rs 1.05 lakh on its cars. The Vitara Brezza compact SUV is being offered with benefits worth Rs 1 lakh while the Swift and Dzire are being offered with benefits of Rs 20,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively.

Mahindra Cars Discounts In September 2019 KUV100 Upto Rs 35K Cash + Rs 5000 Accessories + Rs 29,000 Exchange + Rs 4000 Corporate TUV300 (Pre Facelift) Upto Rs 52K Cash + Rs 5000 Accessories + Rs 15,000 Exchange + Rs 4500 Corporate TUV300 Plus Rs 35K Cash Discount (P4) + Rs 5000 Accessories + Rs 25,000 Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate Bolero Power Plus Rs 11.5K Cash + Rs 3500 Accessories + Rs 10,000 Exchange + Rs 4000 Corporate Thar ABS Rs 9000 Cash Discount + Rs 5000 Accessories XUV300 Rs 15,000 Exchange Marazzo M2, M4 Rs 15,000 Exchange + Rs 7000 Corporate Marazzo M6, M8 1st Year Insurance + Rs 40,000 Exchange + Rs 7000 Corporate Scorpio (except Base) Rs 20K Cash + 10K Accessories + Rs 25,000 Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate XUV500 (except W3) Rs 26K Cash + Rs 10K Accessories + Rs 25,000 Exchange+ Rs 9000 Corporate

The Government’s decision to slash corporate tax by 10 per cent a few days back has also de-stressed the auto industry which has been in a slump for the past six months. The poor conditions of the industry have been reported to be due to various reasons including the global recession, high-interest rates, and the scepticism lingering due to the upcoming BS-VI norms.