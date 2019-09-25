Rs. 1.80 Lakh Discount On Tata Hexa, Rs. 80,000 On Harrier In September

Tata Motors is offering massive cashback and discount on two of its biggest cars – Harrier and Hexa this month

Tata Motors, the indigenous automaker is facing the worst of times in terms of sales. Both the market factors and product placement has left Tata Motors with monthly sales as low as 7,000 units, witnessing a mammoth drop of 60%, which is among the highest decline in the month of August 2019.

Tata Motors is now trying to push the vehicle sales by offering massive discounts ahead of the festive season which is starting from next month. Tata is offering cashback to the tune of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 1.5 lakh on the Harrier and Hexa SUVs respectively.

The cashback is over and above the discounts on the Harrier and Hexa which is Rs. 30,000 additional for booking the cars only through online. The total discount on the Harrier is Rs. 80,000, and on the Hexa is Rs. 1.80 lakhs. Not only this, many dealer level discounts are available on both cars.

Tata Motors also launched the ProPack accessory package for all their cars including both the Harrier and Hexa. Starting as low as Rs 29,990, the accessory package includes features like a sunroof, wireless phone charging, tyre pressure monitoring system and more to the SUVs, making them stand comparable to new launches like the MG Hector and Kia Seltos.

Tata Harrier was introduced in January this year and the prices starts from Rs 13.02 lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi, while the Hexa’s prices start from Rs 13.26 lakhs. Tata Hexa is a 7 seater crossover with body-on-ladder chassis and was launched a couple of years ago. Both the cars compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass, Kia Seltos and MG Hector.

While the Tata Harrier is powered by a 2-litre Fiat Multijet turbocharged motor with 140 Bhp and 350 Nm output, the Hexa is powered by a 2.2-litre VARICOR turbo diesel engine available in two states of tune: 140 Bhp-320 Nm and 156 Bhp-400 Nm.

Both the cars get a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the Hexa also get a 6-speed auto gearbox. Tata Motors is also working on a BS6 compliant automatic Harrier, which could get a more powerful 170 Bhp engine.