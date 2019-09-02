Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is offered with a big discount of up to Rs. 1.12 lakh this month to lure customers during the festive season

Maruti Suzuki kicked off the Nexa innings with the S-Cross but it goes without saying that the Baleno became the first true success from the premium sales outlets. The S-Cross’ fortunes were revived though when the facelifted version entered the market in late 2017 with refreshed exterior and the crossover averaged around 2,500 units for several months.

The S-Cross has obvious disadvantage compared to its rivals like Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster as it is sold in a limited number of variants and available in a single engine choice. Currently, the S-Cross uses a 1.3-litre DDiS four-cylinder Multijet diesel engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 90 PS at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm.

The SHVS mild-hybrid technology aids in achieving 25.1 kmpl claimed fuel efficiency and the engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. This powertrain is expected to be discontinued soon in the domestic market. With the automotive sector facing huge sales decline in recent times, manufacturers are offering lucrative discounts as well to attract buyers.

The S-Cross can be had with a massive discount of up to Rs. 1.12 lakh in September 2019. It divides to 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 10,000 corporate bonus and Rs. 22,900 worth extended warranty (2-year standard and 3-year extended). The 1.3-litre DDiS 200 SHVS diesel will likely be replaced by the 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder smart hybrid unit. It debuted in the facelifted Ciaz back in August 2018 before plonked on to the engine second generation Ertiga in November 2018.

S-Cross Variant Ex-showroom Price Sigma Rs. 8.87 Lakh Delta Rs. 9.97 Lakh Zeta Rs. 10.48 Lakh Alpha Rs. 11.49 Lakh

The motor received BSVI compliance in the seven-seater MPV only a few weeks ago while the newly launched XL6 uses the same engine. It pumps out 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. As in the Ertiga and XL6, the engine could be paired with a five-speed manual as standard and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option in the S-Cross as well.

S-Cross Variant Effective Ex-showroom Price after all discounts Sigma Rs. 7.97 Lakh + 5 Year Warranty Delta Rs. 9.07 Lakh + 5 Year Warranty Zeta Rs. 9.58 Lakh + 5 Year Warranty Alpha Rs. 10.59 Lakh + 5 Year Warranty

The petrol-powered S-Cross is expected to be introduced towards the end of this year as Maruti Suzuki has rapidly been expanding its BSVI engine lineup in the last three months.