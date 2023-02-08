Royal Enfield’s First EV Coming Next Year – What We Know So Far

Royal Enfield will debut in the EV segment in the second half of next year and the products will be aimed at domestic and global markets

Royal Enfield is expected to launch its first electrified two-wheeler next year and is currently working on developing the model. The retro motorcycle maker has established a dedicated team to springboard its electric vehicle operations and the team in the United Kingdom will play a significant role in bringing the new range of models to life.

The brand will invest more than 150 million USD into its EV venture and recently former Ola Electric Chief Technical Officer, Umesh Krishnappa, has been hired. Previously, pictures of a Royal Enfield electric vehicle prototype emerged on the internet and the brand’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siddhartha Lal, announced intentions to enter into the burgeoning EV space.

Royal Enfield has already commenced work on a dedicated EV architecture, internally codenamed L. The modular platform is expected to give rise to a range of zero-emission offerings across different body styles pertaining to the needs of global consumers. Over the next few years, the Chennai-based manufacturer is targeting a total production of 1.2 to 1.8 lakh from its electric offerings.

More specifically, Royal Enfield will debut in the EV segment in the second half of next year and the products will be aimed at local as well as international markets. A report noted that Royal Enfield wants to get its EV validated before the end of this calendar year so that it will be ready ahead of the planned launch in 2024.

It further said that the prototype will be ready within the next twelve months. Royal Enfield is putting in major efforts to develop eco-friendly motorcycles and many ideas are speculated to be in their advanced stages of testing. Royal Enfield appears to have spent time understanding the market and buyers’ requirements ahead of approaching to develop EVs.

The company has also made a substantial investment in Stark Future VL, an electric vehicle start-up from Spain. With mainstream manufacturers working on ways to step into the EV space, an interesting couple of years are ahead as they will decide the progression.