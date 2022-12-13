Royal Enfield’s First 450 CC Bike To Launch Next Year – All Details

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to go on sale in the second half of next year to take on KTM 390 Adventure

Royal Enfield has been caught testing a dual-purpose adventure touring machine based on a brand new platform for months now and it will likely become the first 450 cc motorcycle to launch in India sometime next year. With the growing popularity of the adv space, Royal Enfield is expected to take advantage of the situation by offering a brand new model.

It could be christened the Himalayan 450 judging by the good reception for the Himalayan nameplate. We do believe it to compete directly against the likes of KTM 390 Adventure. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been spied in both India and the United Kingdom and it will reportedly be powered by a new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

Expect the power output to hover around 40 bhp and the powertrain will be linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. It will be more premium than the existing Himalayan 411, which spawned the stripped down Scram 411 a while ago. The platform is also expected to be lighter enabling better handling characteristics on and off the tarmac.

The test prototypes show the presence of new body panels, a front beak, a tall windscreen, a split seat setup and a larger fuel tank in comparison to the Himalayan 411. It will also boast a circular-shaped LED headlight unit with a black casing, a blacked-out side-mounted exhaust system, and 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be suspended on upside-down front forks and an off-set monoshock suspension at the rear while the braking duties will be done by a disc brake at the front and rear assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The semi-digital instrument cluster is also expected to be more upmarket than what can be seen on the Himalayan 411 with a Tripper Navigation system.

It will more likely undercut the 390 Adventure in pricing and expect it to cost around Rs. 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch timeline could be in the second half of 2023 as Royal Enfield might introduce the new generation Bullet 350 early next year following the price announcement of the flagship Super Meteor 650 in Jan 2023.