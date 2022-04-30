Royal Enfield Working On Three New 650cc Motorcycles For India – Details

Multiple new Royal Enfield motorcycles are slated to launch in the Indian market, and at least three new 650cc models are in the pipeline

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a plethora of new motorcycles in the Indian market. The manufacturer will be expanding its presence in the 650cc market space soon, and three new models (at least!) are expected to launch in this segment in the near future.

The most anticipated of these upcoming motorcycles is the brand’s new 650cc cruiser. Expected to be named ‘Super Meteor 650’, it had been undergoing road testing for quite some time, and the latest test mules have been spotted with USD front forks, tripper navigation system, split seats, disc brakes on both wheels (alloy wheels), and a sofa-style rigging posture.

Earlier test mules were spotted with a halogen headlamp, although the newer ones have been seen with LED headlights. We also expect dual-channel ABS to be offered, and the top variants will likely be offered with backrests and tall front visor, with plenty of accessories on offer as well.

Royal Enfield also has a new bobber in the making, expected to be named ‘Shotgun 650’. This new model was previewed as the ‘SG650’ concept, unveiled at EICMA 2021. The production version has been spotted a few times during road tests, and it looks quite close to the concept version. It will have the same level of equipment as Super Meteor 650.

Other than that, Royal Enfield is also been road testing a premium retro-style roadster, which is expected to be Classic 650. The test model doesn’t have the signature front cowl and tiger-eye pilot lights that are seen on Classic 350 and Bullet 350. The final production version will likely see a lot of changes over the test models. It will also have premium equipment, like USD forks, disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, etc.

All three upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc motorcycles will be powered by the brand’s 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine, the same as Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. On the latter two, this powerplant belts out 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, and it comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. We expect the technical specifications to remain unchanged for the newer models.