Royal Enfield Working On Six 650 CC Bikes For India – Key Details

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 are expected to debut at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan before going on sale in local and international markets

Royal Enfield is currently working on a number of new motorcycles for the domestic market including a whole new range of 650 cc models. The Super Meteor 650 (cruiser 650) and the Shotgun 650 are expected to be the first ones to arrive sooner rather than later as their global debut could be hosted at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy.

Following a long hiatus, RE’s Rider Mania event is back this year and thus the company could spring in some surprises at the event as at least one of the aforementioned motorcycles could be showcased. The Super Meteor 650 comes with the classic cruiser stand with forward set footpegs, low seat height and a raised handlebar positioning.

This will indeed appeal to a wide range of customers. The SG650 concept based production model, on the other hand, features middle set footpegs and an upright handlebar along with slightly upward tilted twin exhaust outlets and shorter front and rear fenders with blackened design elements all around adding a meaner yet sportier vibe.

The Super Meteor 650 appears to have an imposing road presence and both will be equipped with upside down front forks and a Tripper Navigation system as standard alongside an assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS system, LED headlamp and tail lamp, etc. They will be equipped with the modified version of the existing twin cradle chassis found in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

The updated versions of the 650 Twins could also be on their way with tubeless tyres ditching the tubed wire-spoked wheels. They are also expected to gain a new circular tail lamp, cast alloy wheels and perhaps grippier tyres. The Chennai-based brand is also developing a fully-faired or semi-faired version of the Continental GT 650, judging a recent spy image with variable mounting points.

In the United Kingdom, RE was caught testing a scrambler 650 cc with two-into-one exhaust, USD front forks, hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear, wire-spoked wheels, etc. It could see the light in the near future.