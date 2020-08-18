Royal Enfield Working On Electric Motorcycles, Confirms CEO

Royal Enfield has built a couple of electric prototypes already and is identifying segments to enter its zero-emission motorcycles in the coming years

The transition towards BSVI emission standards led manufacturers to discontinue many motorcycles that do not make a business case in the long term. In the near future, the swift towards electrification will also result in some of the iconic models disappearing into the ashes but it does not appear to be an imminent switch, as plenty of government authoritative factors involved in it.

Vinod K. Dasari, CEO at Royal Enfield, acknowledged the importance of the zero-emission mobility as far as his brand is concerned. It will a radical departure as the homegrown company has long relied on selling its motorcycles with classic and retro motto in mind, after all, it is the longest running bike brand in continuous production in the world.

In an interview, he said electric mobility is “something we (Royal Enfield) take very seriously”. While not revealing any launch timeline, he confirmed that it is a matter of when rather than “whether electric (mobility) will come or not”. The brand is currently working on identifying the essential segments where it can position its electric motorcycles.

Moreover, a couple of prototypes have already been built for preliminary developmental exercises. While boasting a modern battery heart, the upcoming electric REs could continue to reflect on its classic ethos in terms of styling. The Classic 350 based Photon can be taken as an example as the electric conversion was lauded by many including the people at Royal Enfield.

Besides competing in the middle-weight category, Royal Enfield may seek to enter new segments and perhaps create a niche with first-mover advantage. But, as for now, no concrete details on its electrification plans are known yet. But what we do know is that the next generation REs are on full swing based on the J architecture and they have been spotted testing a number of times.

The Meteor 350 could act as a replacement for the Thunderbird 350 and is expected to go on sale in the coming months (around festive season) as the production-ready model has already been spied testing on public roads.