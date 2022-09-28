Royal Enfield Working On 2 All-New 450 CC Bikes For India

Royal Enfield is believed to launch the Himalayan 450 next year in India and it will be powered by an all-new 450 cc liquid-cooled engine

Royal Enfield is currently working on bringing in a number of new motorcycles to the domestic market as its 650 cc range will be expanded significantly in the near future. In addition, the Chennai-based manufacturer is also developing a couple of new motorcycles to enter into a new segment as its 450 cc series is highly anticipated already.

The more hardcore Himalayan 450 has been caught testing many times in recent months suggesting that it will go on sale next year in India. It will more likely compete against KTM 390 Adventure directly along with other dual-purpose adventure tourers including the BMW G310 GS. The interesting thing is that the Himalayan 450 will have a lot of firsts for the brand.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be positioned above the existing Himalayan 411 and we do believe both would co-exist at different price points as the 411’s range has already been expanded to welcome the Scram 411. Judging by the spy images, it appears to be based on a brand new chassis that could be lighter than the one found in the Himalayan 411.

As for the performance, an all-new 450 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine with liquid-cooling technology will be employed. Reports indicate that it could produce around 40 bhp maximum power and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

It also has new body panels, an off-set rear monoshock suspension, upside-down front forks, a larger fuel tank, front and rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS system, etc while sharing some bits with the Himalayan 411. We do expect the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to undercut the KTM 390 Adventure in terms of pricing.

Based on the same platform, Royal Enfield has been testing a scrambler variant and it could follow the launch of the Himalayan 450 in the near future. Both motorcycles are expected to help RE to further strengthen its lead in the middleweight space. Next up, the company will more likely debut the production version of the SG650 concept, Super Meteor 650 cruiser and new-gen Bullet 350.