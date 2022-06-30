Royal Enfield Unveils 4 Custom Bikes Based On New Classic 350

Check out these four officially-commissioned custom-built motorcycles, based on the new Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the most popular motorcycle in the 250cc-500cc segment in India. Its retro-inspired design and the brand’s rich heritage are the biggest reasons for Classic 350’s success. To enrich its heritage, Royal Enfield recently commissioned a few custom-built motorcycles, which turned out to be beautiful machines.

Here, we have featured all four customised Royal Enfield Classic 350 models, built under the ‘Classic REimagined’ project, as part of the brand’s Custom World programme.

1. Gaur by Rajputana Custom Motorcycles

Rajputana Customs is famous for building some bespoke custom motorcycles, and ‘Gaur’ is no different. Built on a “Timeless Classic” theme, it takes design inspiration from RE motorcycles of different eras. The motorcycle’s frame has been altered for a sleeker overall design.

It gets old-school girder front suspension, new rear suspension, drum brakes on both wheels, custom tool boxes, new fuel tank, aftermarket velocity stack, and new foot pegs. Each custom part has been hand-built, which makes the bike feel royal.

2. Divine by Neev Motorcycles

Neev Motorcycles has transformed the new Classic 350 into a beautiful bobber. It sports a matte black paint scheme, with golden pinstripes and gold leaf work on the custom fuel tank. It also gets a custom swingarm and fenders, along with a hand-stitched leather single seat.

The motorcycle also gets machined and engraved brass elements – the air box, handlebar grips, footpegs, handlebar risers, and the tailpiece embellishment are all intricately designed. It also gets balloon tyres on 16-inch wire-spoked wheels on both ends, which play into the retro-inspired look.

3. Dilli by Old Delhi Motorcycles Co.

Old Delhi Motorcycles has paid tribute to the spirit of Delhi and the soul of Royal Enfield with its custom build – Dilli. The first thing that grabs your attention is the attached sidecar, followed by the bright orange and white paint job.

The motorcycle gets grader suspension at the front, along with a custom headlamp cowl and handlebar risers. The entire taillamp assembly is new, and we also see a custom single seat here. It even gets a small longitudinally-mounted number plate on the front fender, and the wheel fender of the sidecar gets chrome embellishments as well.

4. A custom-built roadster by MS Customs

MS Customs has built a beautiful urban roadster under the ‘Classic REimagined’ project. The bike gets a 60’s-inspired headlight, along with plenty of custom parts like the new fuel tank, swingarm, taillight, and wheels. The roadster also gets aftermarket balloon tyres, along with handcrafted tan leather seat.

The headlamp cowl and fuel tank sport a light cream paint scheme, with multiple vertical stripes in three colours – orange, blue and red. The rest of the motorcycle has been blacked-out, with orange, blue, and red stripes on the side boxes. A custom exhaust has also been installed here.