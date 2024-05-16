Royal Enfield Trademarks Classic 650 Twin Name; Launch Soon?

Once launched the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will not have any direct competitor except for the much pricier Kawasaki Z650RS

Royal Enfield has etched itself as one of the most popular classic motorcycle manufacturers in the world and it has been expanding its stable to include motorcycles from different segments. Among the many upcoming motorcycles planned for launch is the Classic-themed 650.

We have seen numerous test mules from Royal Enfield and the most recent ones that were spied in almost production guise were the Guerilla 450 and the Classic 650. Just as the name suggests, this motorcycle will be the 650cc version of the Classic 350. The Chennai-based manufacturer might have finalized the Classic 650 Twin name as it has been trademarked.

Now both the 350 and the 650 use the word Classic in their names, so Royal Enfield wants to establish a distinction in the naming scheme of its models, and this does a better job of it. This is something similar to what the company did with the Super Meteor 650 as both the 350 and the 650 had the word Meteor in them and the 650cc motorcycle had to be distinguished with the ‘Super’ and ‘650’ in its name.

Based on the leaked documents, you can see that the Word Mark is Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin, and the filing was done earlier this month on 9/5/2024. It was filed under Royal Enfield’s parent company Eicher Motors Limited, and the application status reads as ‘Formalities Chk Pass’.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin’s test mules have already been spied many times now. The bike’s testing is in full swing, and we believe that it will have a launch date in 2024. Concerning design, it is similar to its 350 counterpart, the Classic 350, but looks proportionately beefed up to fit the larger frame. The dual pea-shooter-style exhaust is finished in chrome for that classic look. The overall design and build quality look pretty nice.

Speaking about the frame, it is based on the more recent Super Meteor 650’s platform and not the Interceptor 650’s platform. This chassis is also shared with the newly launched Shotgun 650. However, we believe that the Classic 650 Twin will not be as feature-rich as the Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. This means when it comes to pricing, the Classic 650 Twin might be positioned between Interceptor 650 and Super Meteor 650.

In that regard, if we check the rest of the hardware, we see conventional RSU telescopic front forks along with a conventional twin shock setup at the rear. The Classic 650 Twin will borrow the same taillight assembly from Classic 350, instead of the more expensive 650s. It will be getting the LED headlights, and we did not find any of the test mules sporting the Tripper navigation display which means it may not make it into the production model as well.

The heart of the Classic 650 Twin will be the same 648cc parallel twin oil-cooled engine from the other 650cc models on sale and the output numbers of 47 bhp of power and 52Nm of torque are expected to remain the same. It will get a slip and assist clutch with a 6-speed gearbox.