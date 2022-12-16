Royal Enfield To Likely Launch Three New Bikes Soon In India

Royal Enfield is expected to launch as many as three all-new motorcycles over the next six months in India

Royal Enfield hosted the world premiere of the Super Meteor 650 at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy before showcasing it at the Rider Mania event last month. The prices of the flagship cruiser will be announced sometime next month and is expected to carry a sticker tag of around Rs. 4 lakh for the top-spec variant.

The deliveries of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will more likely commence by the end of next month or February 2023. The motorcycle has global significance for the Chennai-based brand and it comes with first-for-RE features such as a 43 mm Showa-sourced upside-down front fork unit, LED headlamp, and the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system as standard.

The Super Meteor 650 derives power from the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing a peak power output of around 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission. Some of the other key highlights are front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, relaxed forward set footpegs, alloy and chrome finishes, etc.

It will target customers wanting to own a highway cruiser with a highly refined and torquey engine complemented by relaxed ergonomics. The Super Meteor was often spotted testing alongside the near-production version of the SG650 concept, which debuted at the 2021 EICMA show. We do expect it to launch only in late 2023 or early 2024.

Before its arrival, Royal Enfield could introduce the new generation Bullet 350 or the single-seater bobber version of the Classic 350. The recently launched Hunter 350 has been well received by customers and carrying the momentum, RE could bring in the all-new Bullet 350 based on the J-series engine platform and it will have a lot in common with the existing Classic.

Another possibility is that Royal Enfield could launch the first model from the all-new 450 cc lineup in the form of the Himalayan 450. Considering the popularity of the adv space, we might see Royal Enfield jumping onto the scene with a KTM 390 Adv rival by the middle of 2023. It will boast a liquid-cooled engine capable of producing around 40 bhp.