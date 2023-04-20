Royal Enfield To Likely Launch 3 New Motorcycles This Year

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new generation Bullet 350 in the coming months before the arrival of the Himalayan 450

Earlier this year, Royal Enfield introduced the flagship Super Meteor 650 with many firs-for-RE features such as an LED headlamp, upside-down front forks, Google-powered Tripper Navigation system as standard, and adjustable clutch and brake levers. It is no secret that the brand is working on a range of new 650 cc and 450 cc offerings for India and global markets.

Along the course of this calendar year, we do expect Royal Enfield to bring in new models. The Chennai-based manufacturer launched one new 350 cc motorcycle every year since 2020. Here we have explained about the upcoming motorcycles this year:

1. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

The new generation Bullet 350 is expected to arrive in the coming months and it will be subjected to plenty of revisions. It will gain a new 349 cc air- and oil-cooled OHC engine replacing the UHC 346 cc unit. It will have several commonalities with the J series engine equipped Classic 350.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm, and 27 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission. The new-gen Bullet 350 could be priced closer to the Hunter 350 and may continue to be the entry-level offering from the retro bike maker. The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will sit on the twin cradle chassis found in its Hunter, Classic and Meteor siblings.

2. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

An all-new adventure touring machine that will be slotted above the existing Himalayan 411 has been rigorously tested by Royal Enfield on public roads. It is expected to debut in the second half of this calendar year and will directly take on the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure. It could be priced at around Rs. 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and will derive power from a new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine developing around 40 bhp.

3. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650:

While Royal Enfield has a slew of 650 cc motorcycles in the pipeline including a scrambler, an adv and a faired GT 650, it will more likely host the global debut of the production-spec SG650 later this year, possibly at the EICMA 2023 show. It will have a lot in common with the Super Meteor including the 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine.