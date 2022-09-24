Royal Enfield To Likely Launch 3 New Motorcycles Soon In India

Royal Enfield will more likely launch as many as three new motorcycles soon in India as a new 350 cc and two 650 cc motorcycles are of high possibilities

Royal Enfield has been testing a slew of new motorcycles for launch in the domestic as well as international markets. Recently, the first-ever spy images of the Scrambler 650 arrived while a cruiser based on the same platform could be dubbed the Super Meteor 650 and the SG650 concept based production roadster is also under development.

It must be noted that an all-new 450 cc adventure tourer and a 450 cc scrambler are also in the works with liquid-cooled technology. The homegrown retro motorcycle manufacturer has long been testing the new generation Bullet 350 and the latest spy images and videos we brought to you recently show the motorcycle in its near-production form.

We do expect the new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to go on sale in early 2023 considering that the Hunter 350 is new to the market and it may very well clash with it in pricing. Upon launch, the 2023 Bullet 350 could slightly undercut the Hunter 350 to hold its status as the most affordable offering from the brand.

It will be sold with front and rear disc brakes assisted by a single-channel ABS system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, telescopic front forks, twin rear shocks, etc as it shares a lot with the latest Classic 350 including the twin cradle chassis. It will be powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder SHOC air- and oil-cooled engine developing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm.

Before the arrival of the new-gen Bullet 350, we do expect RE to host the global premiere of two 650 cc motorcycles (or at least one) at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy in November. Or else, Royal Enfield could take the opportunity at the Rider Mania to showcase its new motorcycles. The Super Meteor 650 will become the flagship model upon its launch.

It will boast of first-for-RE upside-down front forks and the same unit will be found on the upcoming SG650 as well. Since the SG650 debuted at last year’s EICMA show, we can expect the production Shotgun to be unveiled this time out as well. Both 650 cc motorcycles will feature a 648 cc parallel twin cylinder engine as in the Int and Conti.