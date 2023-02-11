Royal Enfield To Likely Launch 3 More New Motorcycles This Year

Royal Enfield is currently developing a number of new 650 cc and 450 cc motorcycles for India as well as global markets

Royal Enfield recently introduced the flagship Super Meteor 650 in the domestic market. The homegrown manufacturer is currently developing a number of new 650 cc and 450 cc motorcycles and speculations indicate that the first electrified RE will be out as early as next year. Here are the three upcoming motorcycles we expect Royal Enfield to launch in the remainder of 2023:

1. Updated Royal Enfield Continental GT 650:

Sticking by the OBD 2 regulations coming into effect on April 1, 2023 Royal Enfield will launch the updated Continental GT 650 soon in India. It will likely feature new paint schemes, alloy wheels and tubeless tyres but the performance numbers could remain the same.

2. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will undoubtedly be the biggest launch from the brand in 2023 and is expected to go on sale around the festive season. The dual-purpose adventure tourer will be positioned above the existing Himalayan 411 and it will be underpinned by a brand new platform, which will likely be lighter as well.

In addition, it will be powered by an all-new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, capable of around 40 bhp maximum power and 40 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be linked with a six-speed transmission. It will gain features such as a brand new instrument console, dual-channel ABS system, slipper and assist clutch and long travel suspension.

The test mules of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have been regularly spotted on public roads in their near-production guise, suggesting a high possibility for launch this year. It will undercut the KTM 390 Adventure in pricing and will also compete against BMW G310 GS and the upcoming Hero Xpulse 400.

3. Single-Seater Royal Enfield Classic 350:

Over the last three years, Royal Enfield has been bringing in a new 350 cc motorcycle each year as the Meteor 350, new-gen Classic 350 and Hunter 350 have been a tremendous success. Royal Enfield could introduce an all-new J platform based Bullet 350 this year or it could be the single-seater variant of the Classic 350. The latter will have a raised handlebar, single-seat layout with a cantilevered rider seat, exposed rear fender, etc.