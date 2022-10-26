Royal Enfield To Likely Introduce 3 New Motorcycles Soon In India

Royal Enfield is expected to bring in the Super Meteor 650, the production version of the SG 650 concept and the new-gen Bullet next in India

Royal Enfield is expected to bring in a host of new models in the near future. But what is coming next? While the Chennai-based manufacturer has not revealed anything officially just yet, there are some possibilities that are worth discussing. I am sure we all can agree that the new generation Bullet will be the next launch from the brand in the 350 cc category.

With that out of the way, the retro motorcycle maker is concentrating on more premium segments as new 450 cc and 650 cc models are under development. It is no secret that RE has been testing an assortment of new 650 cc motorcycles: a 650 cc cruiser, production-spec SG 650 concept, a 650 cc scrambler, an updated Continental GT 650 and a semi-faired Continental GT 650.

The Royal Enfield 650 cc cruiser could sit at the top of the range upon arrival and it could be dubbed the Super Meteor 650. It builds on the success of the Meteor 350 middleweight entry-level cruiser. It will have several commonalities with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 as the platform, engine, brakes and suspension will more likely be shared.

Just like the Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield has already been caught testing the production version of the Shotgun 650 concept. Thus, we believe that the global debut of both motorcycles could be hosted at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy next month. We do expect Royal Enfield to tease the motorcycles ahead of their world premiere in the coming days.

If they do not see the light at EICMA, the chances of them (or at least one of them) getting unveiled at RE’s own Rider Mania event, which did not happen in recent years, are high. Both will feature elements like circular-shaped LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and first-for-RE upside-down front forks while the rear will be equipped with twin-sided shock absorbers.

As for the performance, the existing proven 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine will be utilised. It currently develops a maximum power output of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch as standard.