Royal Enfield To Introduce 3 New Bikes Next Month In India

Royal Enfield is expected to launch as many as three new bikes in January 2025 in India to kick off the new year on a high

At MotoVerse 2024 in Goa, we witnessed the debut of the Classic 650 Twin, a new matte grey variant of the Guerrilla 450, and the Scram 400. Pricing details for these models are expected to be announced in January 2025. The Classic 650 shares key features with the Super Meteor 650 while the Scram 440 comes equipped with a more powerful engine, offering enhanced performance and torque. Here we have explained about the three of them:

1. Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin:

The Classic 650’s design heavily draws from the Classic 350, reflecting Royal Enfield’s signature retro styling. As the newest member of the brand’s 650cc range, it features familiar elements like a round LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank and prominent mudguards. The standout distinction from the Classic 350 is its dual pea-shooter exhaust system.

The Classic 650 will be available in a range of paint schemes including Teal, Vallum Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome. In India, customer test rides, reservations and deliveries are scheduled to begin in January 2025. Meanwhile, reservations have already opened in the United Kingdom and European markets, where Royal Enfield anticipates strong sales volumes. It features the familiar 648cc parallel-twin engine.

2. Royal Enfield Guerrilla New Colour:

Royal Enfield introduced a new colour option called Piex Bronze at MotoVerse 2024 to the Guerrilla 450’s range. This mid-spec shade is set to join the lineup next month. Its matte finish, accented with white graphics, lends a sporty flair to the neo-retro design. The look is further enhanced by black alloy wheels, a matching seat, fork tubes, gaiters, and a darkened headlamp casing along with a coloured instrument cluster.

3. Royal Enfield Scram 440:

While maintaining the recognizable Scram 411 design, the updated model brings notable upgrades aimed at boosting performance, comfort and usability. With its launch expected shortly, buyers can expect a modest price increase compared to its predecessor due to these enhancements.

At the heart of the updates is the newly developed LS440 engine, now with a 443 cc displacement achieved through a 3 mm bore increase. This upgrade delivers a 4.5% power boost, generating 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm, and a 6.5% torque increase, reaching 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Complementing the enhanced engine is a new six-speed gearbox with a revised final gear ratio for smoother highway cruising and improved traction. Additionally, a pull-type clutch has been introduced for a lighter and more responsive feel.