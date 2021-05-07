Here, we have a custom-built Royal Enfield Thunderbird, named ‘Odyssey’, which takes design inspiration from Harley-Davidson CVO

Royal Enfield enjoys a cult-like following among Indian motorcycle enthusiasts, and the brand’s motorcycles are popular mainly for two things – touring and customisation. Here, we bring you a modified Royal Enfield bike that combines both these characteristics, and the result is a magnificent-looking custom motorcycle!

This modified Royal Enfield has been built by Bulleteer Customs, a motorcycle workshop based in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The design of this custom bike has been inspired by Harley-Davidson CVO, and the motorcycle has been named ‘Odyssey’, a name that suits it very well. The highlight of this custom design is the massive front fairing, tall as well as wide, which should provide ample protection from windblast on the highways.

At the rear, the motorcycle sports a pair of panniers, along with a top box, which should offer adequate storage space for long tours. The seat is custom-built as well, designed to provide comfort to both the rider and the pillion. The top box also serves as a backrest for the pillion, complete with an integrated cushion, which is a thoughtful touch.

Other than that, the bike also gets aftermarket alloy wheels and tyres, fork gators at the front, an LED headlight, a wide engine guard, a custom exhaust muffler, and a new set of rear-view mirrors. The turn indicators at the front are positioned just below the fairing, while at the rear, they are placed below the panniers.

The engine looks rather small when compared to the rest of the motorcycle, especially with all the added bulk. The grey and black paint scheme looks extremely beautiful though, with golden pinstripes running horizontally across the body. The ‘Odyssey’ name can also be seen on the bike, on the fairing and on the panniers. The motorcycle also gets blacked-out custom side boxes on both sides.

According to the workshop, a few other mods were also planned for this kit. These include a music system, because why not, and a cooling compartment for drinks. However, even without these additions, this modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird seems to be an extremely capable touring motorcycle.