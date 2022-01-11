Royal Enfield Super Meteor Spotted Again; Launch Likely This Year

Royal Enfield Super Meteor will more likely be introduced this year and is based on the same platform as Interceptor and Continental GT 650

A few weeks ago, Royal Enfield teased the production versions of the Super Meteor 650 cc cruiser and the Shotgun 650 cc bobber on the ride to South Pole video. The Chennai-based manufacturer is expected to bring in a host of new motorcycles this year and the upcoming range could include a flagship cruiser based on the 650 Twins’ platform.

The world’s oldest motorcycle maker in continuous production will introduce the Scram 411 based on the Himalayan next month reportedly and it could be followed by the Hunter 350 scrambler and the 650 cc cruiser. It could carry the production name Super Meteor as Royal Enfield is believed to revive the nameplate that was on sale many decades ago internationally.

Royal Enfield is said to be working on an affordable version of the Hunter, a 450 cc Himalayan with a liquid-cooled engine to rival KTM 390 Adventure with around 40 bhp maximum power, next-generation Bullet and the Shotgun bobber that was previewed through the SG 650 Concept showcased at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, Italy.

The SG 650 could see the light globally first as the segment is already popular there later this year before reaching the Indian market. Here we have shown you two latest spy pictures of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 as it was cruising along a highway in Tamil Nadu as the rider can be seen sitting low in the wide seat.

The near-production test mule shows the presence of a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, forward set footpegs, upright handlebar positioning, split seats, semi-digital instrument cluster, circular headlamp, USD front forks, twin springs at the rear, disc brakes at the front and rear, dual-channel ABS system, pillion backrest, LED tail lamp, chrome touches, etc.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to be powered by the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine that develops just over 47 PS maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It is paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

Spy Image Source: Vivek