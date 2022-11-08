Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled Ahead Of Launch In India

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will make its India debut at the Rider Mania event on November 18 in Goa

Royal Enfield has today hosted the global premiere of the Super Meteor 650 at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The flagship cruiser has been spotted testing several times over the last year or so and it has finally made its debut much to the delight of the enthusiasts and it certainly has a number of tricks up its sleeve.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is based on the same double downtube frame as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 but changes have been made with different mounting points to emphasise the character of the cruiser. It will make its local debut at the Rider Mania three-day event on November 18 in Goa before reaching showrooms in India.

It is expected to cost around Rs. 4 lakh and has several premium touches including silver alloy finishes and chrome detailing. The throttle body covers, twin exhaust pipes and circular rearview mirrors are garnished in chrome while the silver alloy finish can be seen on the headlamp casing and brackets, triple clamps and switchgear area.

The Super Meteor 650 will be offered in multiple variants and a host of touring-based accessories will be available to suit the needs of discerning customers. Ergonomically, it has a relaxed setup with a wide handlebar and forward-set rider footpegs, and the rider seat has a scooped finish presumably for better comfort during long rides.

Besides the split seats, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has plenty in common with the Meteor 350 including the switchgear elements. The Google-powered Tripper Navigation system will be sold with this cruiser motorcycle and it has a seat height lower than the Meteor 350. The compact rear end comprises a round-shaped tail lamp with an LED signature having alloy surrounds.

The Super Meteor is the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to be equipped with upside-down front forks and gladly, the lighting up front is LED but the turn indicators continue to be regular halogens. It derives power from the well-acclaimed 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder oil-cooled fuel-injected engine used in the 650 Twins.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of around 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. Other highlights of the Super Meteor 650 are front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, black finished alloy wheels, twin-sided rear shock absorbers, sporty dual-tone body graphics and a twin-pod semi-digital instrument console. It rides on CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres in contrary to Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp.