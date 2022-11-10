Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 – Top 5 Things You Didn’t Know

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will make its India debut at the Rider Mania on November 18 in Goa before going on sale

Royal Enfield has finally unveiled the Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA 2022 show in Milan and its local debut will be hosted at the Rider Mania event commencing on November 18 in Goa. The cruiser has been a long time coming and there are some interesting details that we think you should know before the official prices are announced:

1. Low Seat Height, Ground Clearance & High Wet Weight:

Being an authentic cruiser-styled motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a low seat height of 740 mm and thus it will suit even short riders with a relaxed forward set footpeg positioning. It is also the heaviest modern RE motorcycle tipping the weighing scale at 241 kg. The main concern for India could be the low ground clearance of 135 mm.

2. Two Variants:

The Super Meteor will be offered in Standard and Tourer variants. The former will be available in Astral and Interstellar colour schemes while the latter gets Celestial exterior body shades. The Tourer features a large transparent windscreen and a pillion backrest. The Astral comes in three paint schemes and the other two in two colours each. Expect the prices to go up to Rs. 4 lakh.

3. New Platform:

The Chennai-based manufacturer says the Super Meteor 650 sits on a brand new platform and as expected, it has larger proportions than the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 with a longer wheelbase. The 100/90 section 19-inch front and wide 150/80 section 16-inch rear wheels and larger 300 mm rear disc brakes are well thought out for a cruiser.

4. First-For-RE Features:

The first-for-RE features in the flagship motorcycle are upside-down 43 mm Showa-sourced front forks and an LED Headlamp. It also gets a cast aluminium finish to the switch cluster and the Tripper Navigation system will be offered in a 650 cc Royal Enfield motorcycle for the first time as standard. Other highlights are slipper/assist clutch, a dual-channel ABS system, and a semi-digital console.

5. Powertrain Updates:

The Super Meteor 650 is powered by the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine producing around 47 hp and 52 Nm. But the peak torque is developed 500 rpm later in the rev range and RE says 80 per cent of the maximum torque will be available as low as 2,500 rpm. The retro motorcycle maker further claims that bespoke engine mapping has been incorporated for this cruiser.