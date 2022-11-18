Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 To Debut In India Today

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes equipped with premium features such as an LED headlamp and Showa-sourced 43 mm upside down front forks

Royal Enfield unveiled the Super Meteor 650 at EICMA 2022 in Italy and it will make its debut in India today. The deliveries are expected to commence early next year. The flagship cruiser will be available in Standard and Tourer guises. It tips the weighing scale at 241 kilograms – making it the heaviest modern Royal Enfield – and has a low seat height of 740 mm.

It rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels with CEAT Zoom Cruz tubeless tyres. One of the major highlights of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the presence of 43 mm upside down front forks sourced from Showa. It is not the only first-for-RE feature as it is equipped with an LED headlamp (but the turn indicators are still halogen).

The braking duties are performed by a 320 mm front disc and a large 300 mm rear disc assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. It has a fuel tank capacity of 15.7 litres – good for long touring – and is supported by forward set relaxed footpegs positioning and a wide handlebar. It is said to be based on a new platform and has a longer wheelbase compared to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has several commonalities with the Meteor 650 including the switchgear and the semi-digital twin-pod instrument console with the standard Tripper Navigation system powered by Google. You could also see chrome finished throttle body covers, exhaust system and circular rearview mirrors alongside alloy finish in a number of areas.

As for the performance, the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine delivering 47 hp at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm has been utilised. It is paired with a six-speed transmission while the slipper clutch is a standard fitment. The Super Meteor has a low ground clearance of 135 mm and it will be interesting to see how it fares on typical Indian roads.

The Astral and the Interstellar paint schemes are for the standard variant while the top-spec tourer trim (with a large windscreen and backrest for pillion) gains Celestial shades. The Astral will be available in three colours while the Interstellar and Celestial in two each. Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 4 lakh for the range-topping model.