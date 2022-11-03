Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Teased, To Be Revealed On Nov 8

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will make its world premiere on November 8, 2022; India debut will happen this month at Rider Mania

Royal Enfield has today officially revealed that the Super Meteor 650 will make its global debut on November 8, 2022 at 4 pm. It will be the brand’s biggest highlight at this year’s EICMA show, which will be hosted in Milan, Italy. Does that mean the production version of the SG650 concept will debut at Rider Mania? It has not been confirmed yet!

The 2022 Rider Mania event will be held between November 18 and 20 and the Super Meteor 650 will feature in the three-day-long show as well. The flagship cruiser has been spotted multiple times in recent months in its near-production guise and the teaser reveals the presence of Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres along with the round-shaped LED tail lamp.

The tail lamp as well as the semi-digital instrument cluster look similar to the unit found in the Meteor 350 and the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system can also be seen and it could be sold as an option. It will come with premium features such as a circular LED headlamp and upside down front forks and thus it will likely be priced close to Rs. 4 lakh.

The braking duties will be handled by front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system and the rear will have twin sided shock absorbers. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be equipped with a large-sized teardrop shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar and forward set footpegs enabling a relaxed stance that will suit the riders wanting to tour with it.

The Super Meteor 650 will be based on the same twin cradle chassis as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and it will be modified to suit the cruiser’s needs. The switchgear and other elements will have silver alloy finish while chrome touches can be seen on the rearview mirrors, exhaust system and throttle body covers judging by the recent spy shots.

It will derive power from the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine producing a maximum power output of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch will be standard fitment.