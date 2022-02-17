Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Spied Testing With Official Accessories

Royal Enfield’s upcoming 650cc cruiser, expected to be named ‘Super Meteor 650’, is expected to launch in India this year

Chennai-based Royal Enfield is planning to introduce a 650cc cruiser soon, expected to be named Super Meteor 650. Recently, new spy pictures of this upcoming motorcycle emerged online, alongside the brand’s new upcoming 650cc roadster, where the test bike can be seen wearing a bunch of touring accessories.

In the spy picture, the first thing we notice is a tall windscreen, which would be an extremely practical addition. We also see a wraparound leg guard, with auxiliary lights mounted on it. We also see a pair of plastic panniers and a top box (along with mounts for them), which would make it easy to carry luggage around while touring.

Other than that, we can see that the riding posture seems fairly comfy here. The footpegs and set extremely forward, and the handlebars are tall as well. The seat doesn’t seem too high, and thus we don’t expect riders to struggle to keep their feet down. A pillion backrest will likely be available as well, to enhance the overall comfort.

The motorcycle will get halogen lights for the headlight, taillights, and turn indicators, although the DRL will comprise an LED ring. The suspension system will consist of USD forks at the front and twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both wheels, with the safety net of dual-channel ABS.

Tripper navigation system will be available as well, but we’re not sure if it would be a standard feature or an optional accessory. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine as Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. This motor belts out 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, and it comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be more expensive than Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650. Upon launch, expected to happen later this year, it won’t have any direct competitors in the Indian market, with its closest rivals being Benelli Leoncino 500 and Kawasaki Vulcan S.