Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Revealed In India; Pre-Bookings Open

The pre-launch bookings for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 have commenced, exclusively for the registered Rider Mania participants

The 2022 Rider Mania event is back after a two-year hiatus in Goa and to celebrate the occasion, Royal Enfield has unveiled the Super Meteor 650. The flagship cruiser made its global debut at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy earlier this month. The Day 1 of 2022 Rider Mania saw RE lifting the cloaks of the Super Meteor 650.

The retro motorcycle manufacturer brought in two variants of the motorcycle in a total of seven different colour schemes. The two variants are the regular Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. The Super Meteor 650 variant will be available in five shades – Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green.

The Super Meteor 650 Tourer, on the other hand, will be sold in two paint schemes – Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. Royal Enfield has officially announced that the pre-launch bookings for the Super Meteor 650 have commenced, exclusively for those registered Rider Mania participants. RE also showcased the 1:3 Limited Edition Classic Collectible.

The handcrafted, absolutely identical 1:3 scale model of the Classic 500 has been revealed in 18 colours with bookings available exclusively at Rider Mania in 8 colours. Priced at Rs. 67,990, the collectible is available to be reserved with a token amount of Rs. 2,000. On Day 1, motorsport enthusiasts got a chance to participate in the Dirt Track as well.

There were a series of inspiring sessions on Day 1 including Solo Travel by Devang Sethi, Harshvardhan Joshi, Exploring India with Pets by Wheels & Tails, Polar Exploration with Louis Rudd and Flat Tracking by Johnny Lewis & Gary Birtwhistle and Niel Peter Jenson.

There were quite a few interesting workshops from different fields such as wildlife and action sports photography, pottery, sneaker customization, coffee, callisthenics and creative mapping. The first day concluded with a lineup of performances by renowned artists – Parvaaz, Karsh Kale Collective, Peter Cat Recording Co.

The Super Meteor 650 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 4 lakh and it will feature an LED headlamp and Showa-sourced 43 mm upside-down front forks. It has a low seat height of 740 mm and it will become the heaviest modern Royal Enfield upon launch.