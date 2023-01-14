Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price Announcement On Jan 16

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is powered by a 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine developing 47 PS and 52 Nm

Royal Enfield has confirmed that it will announce the prices of the Super Meteor 650 on January 16, 2023 in the domestic market. The flagship cruiser motorcycle has been long anticipated by enthusiasts and is finally hitting the road soon and the deliveries will commence in the coming weeks. The Super Meteor 650 is said to be built on a brand new platform.

The detailed ride review of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be out on our Youtube channel on the same day as well. The retro-themed cruiser will be slotted above the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and it comes with a host of first-for-RE features such as an LED headlamp, Showa-sourced 43 mm upside-down front forks and Tripper Navigation system as standard.

The Super Meteor 650 will be available in a total of five colour namely Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, Celestial Red, Celestial Blue and Interstellar Green. As for the performance, a 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected engine, which is a six-speed transmission assisted by a slipper and assist clutch.

The powertrain is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque. The braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 300 mm rear disc assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The teardrop shaped fuel tank has a capacity of 15.7 litres while the suspension duties at the rear are performed by a twin-sided shock absorber.

Royal Enfield has said that the peak torque output will arrive 500 rpm later in the rev range and more than 80 per cent of the total torque will arrive as early as 2,500 rpm. Targetted at touring based customers, a number of optional accessories are presented including bumper guard, panniers, auxiliary lights, LED turn indicators, different seats, etc.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be followed by a slew of new 650 cc offerings in the near future as the SG 650 concept based motorcycle has already been spotted testing multiple times in its near-production avatar.