Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price Announcement In Jan 2023

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely have its prices announced in January 2023 before the commencement of deliveries in February

Royal Enfield hosted the global debut of the Super Meteor 650 at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy earlier this month. The flagship cruiser made its domestic premiere on November 18, 2022 at the three-day Rider Mania event and pre-bookings were taken exclusively for the event participants ahead of its official launch and price announcement in a couple of months’ time.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely have its prices revealed in January 2023 while the deliveries are expected to commence in February 2023. It has been a long time coming and we do reckon the prices to hover around Rs. 4 lakh for the top-spec variant. The cruiser will be available in two variants namely Standard and Tourer.

The latter gets touring-based accessories such as a tall transparent windscreen and pillion backrest for long saddle time. The Super Meteor nameplate is back after decades of absence and it will be positioned well above the existing Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The Standard variant will be offered in Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green colours.

The Super Meteor 650 Tourer will be available in two colour schemes – Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. The seat height of the Super Meteor is lower than that of the Meteor 350 and it has first-for-RE features like an LED headlamp and Showa-sourced 43 mm upside-down front forks. In addition, the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system will be standard.

The familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected engine continues to deliver 47 hp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a six-speed transmission while a slipper clutch is also a standard fitment. The Chennai-based manufacturer says 80 per cent of the torque can be had lower in the rev range and the peak torque comes 500 rpm later.

Other highlights of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 are premium alloy finish and chrome touches, a semi-digital instrument console, a 15.7-litre fuel tank, a 300 mm rear disc brake bitting the 16-inch wheel, a dual-channel ABS system, etc. The course of concern will apparently be the 135 mm ground clearance and the cruiser weighing 241 kg.